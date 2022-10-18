[BN] Blitz: How Buffalo's defense got it done vs. Mahomes and the Chiefs

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 18, 2022

Analysis: Bills defense pulled out blitz, dime, 3-man rush wrinkles vs. Chiefs

Pat yourself on the back, Leslie Frazier. Buffalo's game plan was different, it was aggressive, and it worked wonders.

The Bills held the highest-scoring team in the league (31.8 points per game entering Sunday) to just 20 points.

Patrick Mahomes entered Sunday with just two interceptions on the year. The Bills doubled that total.

They blitzed him more than they ever have. And they also used a 3-2-6 dime defense personnel group for the first time all season, combining it with a three-man rush and dropping eight men into coverage.

"That's what you've got to do against an offense coached by Andy Reid, and a quarterback of Patrick Mahomes' caliber," Sean McDermott said.

Mark Gaughan has more on how the Bills got it done.

Miller got his heaviest workload: It is, after all, why the Bills signed Von Miller in the first place. For games like Sunday. Miller played 52 defensive snaps, 78% of the team total and his largest workload of the season.

Why the Bills felt comfortable playing Jordan Poyer: He couldn't fly to Kansas City. He had to take a car. Poyer is dealing with pneumothorax – a collapsed lung – and the air pressure changes in flight could have impacted the injury.

Dawson Knox's feel-good moment: "You watch guys go through the journey of life off the field, and he's been through it," Sean McDermott said. "He's stuck with it, stuck with it, been resilient, and then he's been banged up a little bit. You just knew his time was coming. You just knew he was going to make a big play, and he did."

NFL meetings expected to be quiet for Bills: Terry Pegula and Executive Vice President Ron Raccuia are heading to New York City Tuesday and Wednesday for league meetings. A team spokesman confirmed to The News that there are no Buffalo-related items on the agenda.

Broadcast breakdown: It was the second consecutive week Bills fans got the top CBS team of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo. They were at the top of their games, Alan Pergament wrote in his weekly review of the broadcast.

Miss any game coverage? It was a busy Sunday after a big win in Kansas City.

Takeaways from Bills-Chiefs: From The Ringer: "Sunday's matchup was a welcome respite from some of the sloppy football we've seen so far this NFL season – and it offered a few insights into these juggernaut teams that might meet again in January."

