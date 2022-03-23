[BN] Blitz: How blowout loss made impression on new DT Tim Settle

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 23, 2022
Blowout loss in Orchard Park in Week 3 made big impression on new Bills DT Tim Settle
Tim Settle sounds excited to be here.
The defensive tackle signed a two-year contract with the Bills that could pay him $9 million total.
Money has a way of making people excited, but Settle saw up close the talent this Bills team has and how the stadium in Orchard Park gets going when the Bills are playing well at home.
"I noticed that the momentum here gets up, and once it’s gone, you better call a timeout or somebody better play like they got a hamstring or something, or they scoring 55 points," Settle said. "This is a team, it’s not no filter – you gonna score 100 points."
The Bills didn't quite score 100 when Settle came to town with his Washington Football Team in Week 3 last season, but the 43-21 blowout left a big impression on him.
Mark Gaughan has more on the new defensive tackle, and how the Bills might use him.
