[BN] Blitz: How Bills' team-building approach fueled turnaround
[BN] Blitz: How Bills' team-building approach fueled turnaround

Sports Talk LIVE

BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 24, 2021

Bills Patriots Football (copy)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs crosses the goal line for a touchdown against the New England Patriots. In Year 1 in Buffalo after being acquired in a trade, Diggs set franchise records for receptions and receiving yards.

How Bills' team-building approach fueled turnaround

Putting together what the Bills have put together over the last few seasons isn't easy. For one, winning the in NFL is hard.

Secondly, doing it with mostly the same players and same coaching staff is also a rarity.

Like always, it starts at the top. The Bills are in great hands with Brandon Bean as general manager and Sean McDermott as head coach. All the rest of the stuff has seemingly fallen into place from there.

To get the Bills out from their stretch of misery, they needed to rebuild. They did so without tanking. And they hit on their quarterback.

In Part 3 of our series looking at why the Bills are winning and ascending toward championship level and why the Sabres are losing, Mark Gaughan looks at the Bills' winning culture and how it got to this point.

READ MORE

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Part 4: Development: McDermott loves saying it. Come to Buffalo, the Bills’ head coach tells prospective players, to become the best version of yourself. As Jay Skurski writes, at least the coach can point to players on the Bills' roster and point to results. The Bills have developed several players that are a part of a roster that has Super Bowl aspirations. In Part 4 of the series, Skurski looks at how they've had developmental success. Read more

Catch up: Did you miss the debut of the series yesterday? 

Jason Wolf kicked off the series looking at what has gone right and wrong under the Pegulas’ ownership of both franchises. How have they gotten it so right with the Bills and so wrong with the Sabres? Read more

Part 1: In Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott, the Pegulas found stability and responsibility with the Bills. Read more

Part 2: Landing the two wasn't just dumb luck, no matter what critics of the Pegulas say. Vic Carucci told us why. Read more

Mailbag: Can Josh Allen put up similar numbers playing in front of full crowds on the road? Will the Bills trade for a tight end soon? Should the Bills feel comfortable about their depth at linebacker? Did the Bills add enough on offense? Skurski tackles those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more

How have they fared? How have the Bills and Sabres fared under ownership of the Pegulas? Here's a look at the year-by-year records. Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

