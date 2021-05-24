[BN] Blitz: How Bills' team-building approach fueled turnaround

BY JEFF NEIBURG

How Bills' team-building approach fueled turnaround

Putting together what the Bills have put together over the last few seasons isn't easy. For one, winning the in NFL is hard.

Secondly, doing it with mostly the same players and same coaching staff is also a rarity.

Like always, it starts at the top. The Bills are in great hands with Brandon Bean as general manager and Sean McDermott as head coach. All the rest of the stuff has seemingly fallen into place from there.

To get the Bills out from their stretch of misery, they needed to rebuild. They did so without tanking. And they hit on their quarterback.

In Part 3 of our series looking at why the Bills are winning and ascending toward championship level and why the Sabres are losing, Mark Gaughan looks at the Bills' winning culture and how it got to this point.