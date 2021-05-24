[BN] Blitz: How Bills' team-building approach fueled turnaround

BY JEFF NEIBURG
May 24, 2021
How Bills' team-building approach fueled turnaround
Putting together what the Bills have put together over the last few seasons isn't easy. For one, winning the in NFL is hard.
Secondly, doing it with mostly the same players and same coaching staff is also a rarity.
Like always, it starts at the top. The Bills are in great hands with Brandon Bean as general manager and Sean McDermott as head coach. All the rest of the stuff has seemingly fallen into place from there.
To get the Bills out from their stretch of misery, they needed to rebuild. They did so without tanking. And they hit on their quarterback.
In Part 3 of our series looking at why the Bills are winning and ascending toward championship level and why the Sabres are losing, Mark Gaughan looks at the Bills' winning culture and how it got to this point.
Part 4: Development: McDermott loves saying it. Come to Buffalo, the Bills' head coach tells prospective players, to become the best version of yourself. As Jay Skurski writes, at least the coach can point to players on the Bills' roster and point to results. The Bills have developed several players that are a part of a roster that has Super Bowl aspirations. In Part 4 of the series, Skurski looks at how they've had developmental success.
