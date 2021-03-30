[BN] Blitz: How Bills Stadium became Highmark Stadium

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 30, 2021

The Buffalo Bills' home has a new name: Highmark Stadium

A recently rebranded local health insurer now has its name on the home of the Bills.

Highmark BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York is the new naming partner for the stadium, filling the void left when the Bills released New Era from an agreement before last season.

The home of the Bills will officially be called Highmark BlueCross BlueShield Stadium. Though it will surely be known colloquially as Highmark Stadium. Signs will be installed before the start of the new football season.

This is the fifth name in stadium history.

Why did Highmark want to get involved and when did the deal come together? News reporter Matt Glynn has all the details on the new name.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS