[BN] Blitz: How Bills Stadium became Highmark Stadium

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 30, 2021
The Buffalo Bills' home has a new name: Highmark Stadium
A recently rebranded local health insurer now has its name on the home of the Bills.
Highmark BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York is the new naming partner for the stadium, filling the void left when the Bills released New Era from an agreement before last season.
The home of the Bills will officially be called Highmark BlueCross BlueShield Stadium. Though it will surely be known colloquially as Highmark Stadium. Signs will be installed before the start of the new football season.
This is the fifth name in stadium history.
Why did Highmark want to get involved and when did the deal come together? News reporter Matt Glynn has all the details on the new name.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
What they're saying: "I was really hoping national company with Buffalo roots General Mills would buy the Bills Stadium naming rights so they could call it the Cheerios Cereal Bowl," one person wrote on Twitter. Here's a sampling of some of the reactions after the new name was reported. Read more
Sharing is no problem for Breida: New Bills running back Matt Breida has never really been a featured back; rather, his career has mostly been in crowded backfields. So, sharing has never really been an issue for him. The Bills have a crowded backfield, mostly the product of no one back taking the reins and running. Here's what Breida had to say about fitting in. Read more
Stadium proposal: How did this stadium tour turn into a wedding proposal? Let this couple tell you. Read more
Saying goodbye: Dominic Militello, 40, died Thursday from cancer. From Erik Brady: Friends of this Bills fan came from far and wide to say goodbye to him with a tailgate. Read more
Grading free agency: In case you missed it, here's Jay Skurski's look at the moves the Bills made in free agency. Read more
New kind of leak: Maybe Adam Schefter and co. will start paying attention to video game streams in the future. Did the wife of former Bears offensive lineman Rashaad Coward reveal where he was going to her Call of Duty team? Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Mike Harrington: Seriously now, that kind of Sabres loss just can't happen Read more
The Wraparound: Sabres spoil 3-goal lead, winless streak reaches 18 in OT Read more
Travis Yost's Sabre Metrics: Differences between this team and tank team? Not much Read more
Baseball: Baseball returns with all its insecurities Read more
High schools: Three changes already in Week One Fed football schedule Read more
Colleges: Niagara University hockey player, killed in house fire, was planning to move Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.