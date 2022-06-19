[BN] Blitz: How Bills' Sean McDermott tries to find work-life balance

COMPILED BY NEWS STAFF
June 19, 2022
Coach, dad, husband, brother. How Bills' Sean McDermott tries to find work-life balance
Sean McDermott had two important things on his schedule last Wednesday: minicamp and graduation.
The Buffalo Bills were finishing their offseason workouts, and the head coach’s son was finishing elementary school. McDermott found a way to spend time at both.
“The older I've gotten, the more you want to be a good husband, want to be a good father, want to be a good son and brother,” McDermott said. “There's a balance.”
A work-life balance for an NFL coach is an elusive goal. The term balance doesn't even really apply: 50/50 is not attainable, especially in a demanding business in which bags under eyes have been a badge of honor.
McDermott, 48, has lived that reality. He's scaled back on a routine that once had him sleeping in the Philadelphia Eagles offices early in his coaching career. His new schedule isn't perfect, still up and at the office well before dawn during the season, but he is striving to tend to all areas of his life.
“If someone has that formula, let me know,” he said.
– Katherine Fitzgerald
