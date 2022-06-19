[BN] Blitz: How Bills' Sean McDermott tries to find work-life balance

COMPILED BY NEWS STAFF

June 19, 2022

Coach, dad, husband, brother. How Bills' Sean McDermott tries to find work-life balance

Sean McDermott had two important things on his schedule last Wednesday: minicamp and graduation.

The Buffalo Bills were finishing their offseason workouts, and the head coach’s son was finishing elementary school. McDermott found a way to spend time at both.

“The older I've gotten, the more you want to be a good husband, want to be a good father, want to be a good son and brother,” McDermott said. “There's a balance.”

A work-life balance for an NFL coach is an elusive goal. The term balance doesn't even really apply: 50/50 is not attainable, especially in a demanding business in which bags under eyes have been a badge of honor.

McDermott, 48, has lived that reality. He's scaled back on a routine that once had him sleeping in the Philadelphia Eagles offices early in his coaching career. His new schedule isn't perfect, still up and at the office well before dawn during the season, but he is striving to tend to all areas of his life.

“If someone has that formula, let me know,” he said.

– Katherine Fitzgerald

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Bills Mailbag: Should Devin Singletary be getting more love from the fan base?: Jay Skurski answers this question and much more in this week's mailbag. Read more

Bills' DaQuan Jones says run-stopping comes down to mind over matter: "I think really having the mindset of stopping the run and knowing what’s coming and how to do your job, you do that you’ll be all right,” Jones said. Read more

Former Bills coach Marv Levy set to be inducted into Canadian Football Hall of Fame: “It stunned me, it surprised me after all of these years,” Levy told the Canadian Press. “I know how few people there are in both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Canadian Football Hall of Fame.” Read more

Ravens sign LB Steven Means, who made 29 starts for Falcons: Means, a Buffalo native, also played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Read more

NFL to host general manager forum, QB coaching summit: The NFL in partnership with the Black College Football Hall of Fame will hold its second annual Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum and fifth annual Quarterback Coaching Summit this week. The three-day event begins Tuesday with programs in the league’s Los Angeles office and virtually. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Bandits: Buffalo Bandits fall in National Lacrosse League title game to Colorado Mammoth, 10-8. Read more

NHL: Avalanche get rolling early, crush Lightning to take 2-0 leade in Cup final. Read more

Paralympics: Jamestown's Rayven Sample wins national title in 400 meters. Read more

Outdoors: Bill Hilts Jr.: Chautauqua Lake is an angler’s paradise any time. Read more

College: Dan Kubik, 22, former University at Buffalo and Orchard Park High School football player, dies. Read more

High schools: Angelina Napoleon wins steeplechase at New Balance Nationals; more WNY athletes compete at nationals across country. Read more

