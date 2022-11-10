[BN] Blitz: How Bills' offense looks if there's no Josh Allen

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 10, 2022

PlayAction podcast: How Bills' offense looks if there's no Josh Allen

Sean McDermott's Wednesday news conference was mostly all about Josh Allen.

What's the status of his elbow injury? Will he play Sunday? Has he thrown the ball since Sunday?

"He is day to day," McDermott said. "Is he going to play? We’ll see. We’ll take it one day at a time.

“We use common sense, and obviously, we factor a lot of things into it, medical report being one of them, and our doctor’s wisdom and knowledge.”

Kathrine Fitzgerald wrote on Allen's injury and why the Bills believe in Case Keenum if Allen can't play.

How does the offense change if it is Keenum is under center instead of Allen on Sunday?

Plus, why Ed Oliver's and Tremaine Edmunds' stock is up despite the run defense's struggles.

Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan discussed those topics and more on the latest PlayAction podcast. All in 13 minutes.

Today in sports history: Nov. 10

