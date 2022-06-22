[BN] Blitz: How Bills Mafia played big part in offensive lineman Greg Mancz signing in Buffalo

BY MADISON HRICIK

June 22, 2022

How Bills Mafia played a big part in offensive lineman Greg Mancz signing in Buffalo

Greg Mancz possesses two traits that are highly desirable among NFL offensive linemen.

At 6-foot-4 and 302 pounds, the 30-year-old Mancz fits that description. The seventh-year veteran signed a one-year contract with the Bills in March, and should compete at training camp for one of the top interior reserve jobs along the line.

Mancz broke into the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans in 2015, appearing in three games as a rookie. The following season, he started all 16 games at center. Over five years in Houston, he appeared in 58 games, starting 28 of those. Mancz spent the 2021 offseason with the Ravens, who traded him to Miami along with a seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a sixth-round pick just before final cuts. He played in five games for Miami, making four starts, missing more than a month of the season while on injured reserve because of an ankle injury.

– Jay Skurski

