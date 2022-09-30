[BN] Blitz: How assistant John Butler has gotten a green secondary quickly up to speed

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Sept. 30, 2022

Inside the Bills: How assistant John Butler has gotten a green secondary quickly up to speed

If you know anything about Bills defensive backs coach John Butler, you know he brings the energy to the facility every day. Micah Hyde used the word "urgent" to describe Butler in an interview before the season.

No coach on Buffalo's staff has needed a sense of urgency quite like Butler has to start the 2022 NFL season. The list of injuries to his unit continues to grow, and Butler has been forced to get a pretty inexperienced secondary up to speed quickly.

"You've got to make sure everybody is ready. That's as much a part of our job as getting our starters ready," Butler said.

Without Tre'Davious White, with Dane Jackson missing time, with safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer out, with rookie Christian Benford suffering an injury ... the Bills have barely missed a step.

Through three weeks, the Bills are second in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (152.6) and sixth in passing yards allowed per play (5.52).

Jay Skurski has the story on how Butler, as head coach Sean McDermott said, "goes to work and gets those guys ready."

Bills' D braces for battle of bigs: NFL teams used 11 personnel (three WRs, one RB, one TE) on 61% of offensive plays last season. The Baltimore Ravens are the outlier. They use a three-wide-receiver set on just 11.4% of their offensive plays, by far the lowest in the league. More than 88% of the time, the Ravens use “big personnel." Mark Gaughan has more in his weekly look inside the X's and O's ahead of the Bills' next game. Read more

PlayAction podcast: There has been a lot of discussion about Ken Dorsey this week, but Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan are focused on the substance behind the chatter about the Bills' offensive coordinator and break down how the Bills have piled up yardage. Plus, they talk about Lamar Jackson's improved pocket passing and the Ravens' unique offensive personnel packages. All this in 12 minutes. Listen here

Justin Zimmer has tryout with team: The Bills had former defensive tackle Justin Zimmer in for a tryout Thursday, according to the NFL's daily transaction wire. Read more

Bills fans likely to move Baltimore party inside: The remnants of Hurricane Ian will force Bills fans traveling to Baltimore to change their plans for game day. “We’ll just bundle up and wear ponchos. It’s supposed to be 65 degrees with 30 mile per hour winds – we’ve been through worse,” one fan said. Read more

Injury report: In what was a downgrade from Wednesdsay, Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis did not practice Thursday with an ankle injury. Katherine Fitzgerald has the latest on the banged-up Bills. Read more

Voice of the Fan: From Pete Rosen: "Miami weathered the storm more than won the battle ... The Bills gave all they had on the field at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, including giving the game away at various moments throughout, and in the last few, gasping, wheezing seconds." Read more

Tua stretchered off: Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained neck and head injuries after being slammed to the ground Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was taken off the field on a stretcher after a scary scene. Read more

Should we believe the NFL?: From Yahoo Sports columnist Charles Robinson: "For days, the NFL told us our eyes were lying to us when it came to the health of Tua Tagovailoa’s head... this was the league, and the team and even Tagovailoa all saying the same thing: 'We know what you think you saw, but you’re wrong.' " Read more

Lamar Jackson is doing it all: From The Ringer: "The Ravens offense has gotten off to an incredible start this season. But look deeper into the unit, and it’s clear the sustainability of that success has been put on the shoulders of one man: and it’s not Greg Roman." Read more

