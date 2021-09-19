[BN] Blitz: How a Miami BBQ restaurant diversified Isaiah McKenzie's portfolio

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Sept. 19, 2021
How his Miami BBQ restaurant helped Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie diversify his portfolio on and off field
Most restaurant owners have the same answer when you ask what's good to eat at their establishment.
What's good? Well ... everything, of course.
Isaiah McKenzie said the brisket at La Traila, the barbecue restaurant he opened in his hometown in May, is good. So are the ribs. So is the pulled pork. The sides, too. All of it.
Everyone has a favorite, though, right? For McKenzie, the diminutive, speedy Bills receiver and returner, that favorite is the brisket sundae. What's in the brisket sundae, you ask? Its contents are good enough for the Miami New Times to name La Traila “Best Barbecue” in its 2021 “Best of Miami” awards edition.
McKenzie co-owns the restaurant. It was the result of a food truck idea he had a few years back to provide a secondary income. Though he wasn't a food expert, McKenzie is learning. And he's done almost every job at La Traila, even washing dishes.
McKenzie might be known as a prankster inside the Bills' locker room, but he's much more than that. Jay Skurski has more from Miami Lakes, Fla.
What are the Bills and a new stadium worth? That's a question the Bills are asking and attempting to answer as they negotiate with the county and state. Pegula Sports & Entertainment commissioned an economic impact study that analyzed all of its holdings in Buffalo and Rochester. It says a stadium would expand the team's economic impact and create jobs. But other studies refute that line of thinking. What gives? Our Tim O'Shei digs into it. Read more
Scouting report: The Dolphins had a pretty productive offseason surrounding Tua Tagovailoa with talent. But Will Fuller V is out, and the Bills still have advantages all over the field. Jay Skurski breaks down each facet, and has his score prediction in this week's scouting report. Read more
Who's picking the Bills? To start, all five of our staff members tasked with picking a winner each week for Bills games like Buffalo to bounce back in Week 2. Here's a rundown of predictions for Bills-Dolphins from various national media outlets. Read more
Bills Backers party in Florida: Bills Backers Miami invaded the beach and took over the Elbo Room in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday. Our James P. McCoy was there to take pictures. View photos
Mailbag: Is it too soon to worry about the offensive line? Was Josh Allen pressing last week? Is Dion Dawkins really ready for game action? Jay Skurski answered those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more
Allen's dominance over Miami: The Bills' quarterback has totally destroyed Miami's defensive schemes so far in his career. He's led the Bills to five straight wins, and has looked really good doing it. That type of quarterbacking has added some new fuel to the Bills-Dolphins rivalry, Mark Gaughan wrote earlier this week. Read more
Editorial Board: Vaccination requirements at Bills and Sabres games, The News' Editorial Board wrote, serve the public. "The need for these rules are evident to anyone paying attention." Read more
Get to know Gabe Davis: Our latest Q&A is with the wide receiver, who has two dogs and loves to fish. Read more
ICYMI: Earlier this week over at the Ringer, Ben Solak wrote about Josh Allen and regression. Is Allen reverting to his old self? It's a bit more complicated than that. Read more
UB football: Coastal Carolina's late gain ends UB football's hope for an upset Read more
Photos: UB Bulls play Coastal Carolina at UB Stadium View photos
Sabres: Mike Harrington: The pest-to-pro transition continues for Sabres prospect Matej Pekar Read more
Sabres observations: Brett Murray emerging as an effective power forward Read more
Baseball: Mike Harrington's MLB power rankings Read more
Bisons lose third in a row to Red Wings Read more
High schools: Lancaster runs over Orchard Park, 28-6 Read more
Greater Buffalo Sports HOF: Iroquois' Pete Tonsoline is a coach and advocate for girls sports Read more
