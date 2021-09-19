[BN] Blitz: How a Miami BBQ restaurant diversified Isaiah McKenzie's portfolio

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Sept. 19, 2021

How his Miami BBQ restaurant helped Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie diversify his portfolio on and off field

Most restaurant owners have the same answer when you ask what's good to eat at their establishment.

What's good? Well ... everything, of course.

Isaiah McKenzie said the brisket at La Traila, the barbecue restaurant he opened in his hometown in May, is good. So are the ribs. So is the pulled pork. The sides, too. All of it.

Everyone has a favorite, though, right? For McKenzie, the diminutive, speedy Bills receiver and returner, that favorite is the brisket sundae. What's in the brisket sundae, you ask? Its contents are good enough for the Miami New Times to name La Traila “Best Barbecue” in its 2021 “Best of Miami” awards edition.

McKenzie co-owns the restaurant. It was the result of a food truck idea he had a few years back to provide a secondary income. Though he wasn't a food expert, McKenzie is learning. And he's done almost every job at La Traila, even washing dishes.