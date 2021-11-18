[BN] Blitz: Hold onto your seats, Bills' season about to get intense

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Nov. 18, 2021
Mark Gaughan: Hold onto your seats, Bills' season about to get intense
The "easy" stretch of football games is in the rearview, and maybe the quotation marks wouldn't have been necessary had the Bills not been embarrassed in their defeat in Jacksonville earlier this month.
But, instead of being 7-2 as they enter a more difficult run of games, the Bills are 6-3 and clinging to first place in the AFC East with the surging New England Patriots on their heels.
Speaking of those Patriots, the Bills play them twice in their next six games.
Starting Sunday with visiting Indianapolis, the Bills are playing teams that haven't turned the ball over much and pose legitimate threats to find gaps in Buffalo's dominant defense.
"We just got to prepare the right way, and go in with the mindset of things, that it’s going to be tight," Stefon Diggs said of the Colts.
He could've been talking about any of his team's upcoming opponents. Mark Gaughan has more.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
'Spencer Brown is gonna be a special football player': That's what Mitch Morse had to say about the rookie lineman. "He’s stepping in to a pretty big position and I’ve thought he’s played admirably. He’s got poise beyond his years as a rookie.” Read more
Colts' O-line presents challenges for Bills: Four of Indianapolis' five offensive linemen are among the most athletic offensive linemen ever drafted in the NFL. The Bills will have to match that with their own athleticism. Mark Gaughan's latest PlayAction video breakdown looks at how the Colts use their athleticism up front. Watch now
Brees will broadcast Bills-Saints: Drew Brees will be on the NBC broadcast for Bills-Saints Thanksgiving night. He'll also be honored at halftime. Read more
Bills' 'Mr. Touchdown' now helps students: Butch Rolle caught 10 consecutive TD passes spread over five seasons for the Bills in the late 1980s and early 1990s. It earned him his "Mr. Touchdown" nickname. Now, Rolle is raising money for small scholarships to college-bound students in South Florida, where his charity is based and where he lives. Erik Brady has more. Read more
Voice of the Fan: Last week, Pete Rosen, our Voice of the Fan columnist, said the Bills needed to get back to dominating the teams they're supposed to take care of. He asked, they delivered, and there is plenty of praise to go around in Rosen's latest column. Read more
What's up with Taysom Hill? The Saints loom as next week's opponent on a short week. From The Ringer: "For years, Sean Payton has raved about the potential of his team’s do-everything super backup. But now the Saints need Hill more than ever — and he’s hardly even part of the game plan." Read more
NFL updates protocols: From the AP: "The NFL is requiring players and staff to wear masks inside team facilities regardless of vaccination status for a week starting on Thanksgiving, and they must be tested twice for Covid-19 after the holiday." Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Buffalo Sabres need to beef up punchless power play Read more
Colleges: St. Bonaventure prepares to face big-name opponents in Charleston Classic Read more
Sacred Heart's Kayla Blas helps Northwestern field hockey to NCAA Final Four Read more
UB football's bowl eligibility hopes end with 33-27 overtime loss to Northern Illinois Read more
Buffalo State begins search for football coach Read more
Bona women's basketball defeats Canisius, Niagara wins Read more
High schools: Connolly Cup unveils 10 finalists for WNY high school football player of the year Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.