[BN] Blitz: Hold onto your seats, Bills' season about to get intense

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 18, 2021

Mark Gaughan: Hold onto your seats, Bills' season about to get intense

The "easy" stretch of football games is in the rearview, and maybe the quotation marks wouldn't have been necessary had the Bills not been embarrassed in their defeat in Jacksonville earlier this month.

But, instead of being 7-2 as they enter a more difficult run of games, the Bills are 6-3 and clinging to first place in the AFC East with the surging New England Patriots on their heels.

Speaking of those Patriots, the Bills play them twice in their next six games.

Starting Sunday with visiting Indianapolis, the Bills are playing teams that haven't turned the ball over much and pose legitimate threats to find gaps in Buffalo's dominant defense.

"We just got to prepare the right way, and go in with the mindset of things, that it’s going to be tight," Stefon Diggs said of the Colts.