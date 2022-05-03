[BN] Blitz: History shows how critical Kaiir Elam pick is for Bills

BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 3, 2022

Draft Observations: History shows how critical Kaiir Elam pick is for Bills

The 1990 Bills had a similar problem. Fresh off a few division titles, looking to make a leap toward championship contention, they selected James "J.D." Williams at No. 16 overall.

Williams didn't pan out as planned, and the Bills could've used the extra cornerback talent against Washington and Dallas in the Super Bowls.

"It wasn't the No. 1 reason they lost those games ... but it was a factor," Mark Gaughan wrote.

These Bills can't afford a similar mistake with Kaiir Elam. The league is different now. Offenses throw the football more than they used to. The talent at wide receiver is incredible.

A handful of AFC teams have potent passing attacks, Bills included.

"If you don’t have three capable cornerbacks, you’re going to wind up in a bad playoff matchup somewhere along the way," Gaughan wrote in his observations from draft weekend.

