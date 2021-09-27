[BN] Blitz: 'He's our MVP.' Bills QB Josh Allen rediscovers elite form

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Sept. 27, 2021
'He's our guy. He's our MVP.' Bills QB Josh Allen rediscovers elite form
Even the most pessimistic of Bills fans couldn't possibly have thought the Josh Allen that showed up Sunday was gone for good. But after two less-than-stellar performances to start the season, it was fair to wonder whether Allen was somewhere between last year's almost-MVP season and the pretty good quarterback who opened the 2021 season.
It's likely some confusion was cleared up Sunday when Allen completed 32 of 43 pass attempts for 358 yards and four touchdowns while running for another score. It marked the fifth time Allen has thrown four passing touchdowns and more than 300 yards.
The "MVP" chants started in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium.
He was at his best before and after halftime. Before the break, he showed off his ability to run an up-tempo offense, and then led a backbreaking 93-yard, 17-play touchdown drive to begin the second half.
Last year, Allen finished second in MVP voting.
Now, Jason Wolf wrote, "he’s beginning to show it was no fluke."
Read Wolf's column on Allen's big day.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Takeaways are back: “We wanted to make their offense one dimensional," Tremaine Edmunds said. "Guys just stepped up to the challenge.” The Bills forced three turnovers Sunday and mostly neutralized the Washington offense. They have emphasized takeaways as an area for improvement. Read more
Observations: Ruth Kirsten, the grandmother of Brian Daboll, died Wednesday at age 86. Ruth and her husband, Chris, raised the Bills' offensive coordinator. With a heavy heart, the Daboll-led Buffalo offense put on a show. The game plan, Jay Skurski wrote in his observations from the game, was "flawless." Here's more on that, and nine other observations from the win. Read more
Report card: There were a lot of A's to hand out following the 43-21 win Sunday. Check out Jay Skurski's report card. Read more
Plays that shaped the game: The Bills took advantage of mismatches in the middle of the field and torched Washington's defense for much of the afternoon. Mark Gaughan analyzed some of the biggest plays of the game from the offense. Read more
Three questions: What happened to the vaunted Washington front four? What did we learn about the Bills’ defense? Aside from the obvious – Allen – what’s the most encouraging takeaway for the offense? Mark Gaughan has the answers. Read more
Sanders has different celebrations: One, throwing the football into the stands, will result in a fine. The other, giving the ball to a kid, offered some perspective. "I think the best part was handing that ball to that kid and seeing the reaction. I think that’s what it’s about." Read more
Photos: Here's a photo gallery from the game. View photos
And another gallery of fans and players getting ready for the game. View photos
Twitter reactions: Unlike last week's demolition of Miami, the victory over Washington sparked a more confident reaction from Bills fans, including Wolf Blitzer, the CNN reporter who grew up in Western New York. Read more
Halftime adjustments? They weren't needed Sunday, but now would be a good time to check out Jay Skurski's story on what actually happens during halftime. "It's like a pit stop." Read more
