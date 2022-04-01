[BN] Blitz: Here's what happens next with the Bills stadium deal

BY JEFF NEIBURG
April 1, 2022
Here's what happens next with the Bills stadium deal
The terms of the deal to build a new stadium in Orchard Park being announced is one thing, but actually finalizing that deal is another.
So while you've probably read plenty of coverage about the new stadium deal being done all week, the deal won't be finalized for what could be months. There will still be environmental reviews, and design and engineering work still need to be completed.
Oh, and there's a memorandum of understanding between the Bills, state and Erie County to be signed.
This isn't to cast any doubt about the deal. No. It's on. But getting to the finish line and breaking ground on the future stadium still requires come boxes to be checked.
Sandra Tan has the details on what comes next.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
'Bitcoin' Barkley excited to return: Matt Barkley earned the nickname in Buffalo. It fits. His podcast on alternate forms of investment, "Making Bread," launched Thursday. Katherine Fitzgerald has more on Barkley's return to the Bills. Read more
ESPN's McShay likes a CB for the Bills: Todd McShay thinks the Bills will be able to fill their hole at cornerback with their first pick in the draft later this month. One option. Probably. Here's who McShay likes in that spot. Read more
Beasley played through three broken ribs: No one ever criticized Cole Beasley for not being tough enough. Turns out, according to Beasley's agent Justin Turner, Beasley played through three broken ribs during the 2021 season. The wide receiver remains a free agent. Read more
McVay: Von Miller will ignite other Bills players: “(Miller’s) that type of guy, those igniters that raise everybody around them,” Sean McVay said. “He’s a great teammate, too. He’s a special player, obviously, but he’s just a special type of person, and he’ll do a great job.” Read more
Congress investigating Commanders: From The Washington Post: "The congressional committee that is investigating the NFL’s handling of widespread sexual harassment in the Washington Commanders’ workplace is now also looking into allegations of financial improprieties under Daniel Snyder’s ownership." Read more
Dolphins poised to be NFL's Cinderella: Remember when NFL.com's Adam Schein was always raving about the Bills? Well, he's a bit excited by Tyreek Hill's arrival in Miami and what it means for the Dolphins. Hint: they're going to the playoffs. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Mike Harrington: This is RJ's night to go to the top shelf at KeyBank Center Read more
Observations: Even in defeat, Sabres show what has changed since 18-game skid Read more
Colleges: UB running back Dylan McDuffie re-enters transfer portal Read more
High schools: Multiple Section VI wrestlers named All-Americans by NHSCA Read more
10 softball players to watch entering 2022 season Read more
The Park School to rejoin Monsignor Martin basketball after three-season absence Read more
Today in sports history: April 1
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.