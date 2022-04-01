[BN] Blitz: Here's what happens next with the Bills stadium deal

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Here's what happens next with the Bills stadium deal

The terms of the deal to build a new stadium in Orchard Park being announced is one thing, but actually finalizing that deal is another.

So while you've probably read plenty of coverage about the new stadium deal being done all week, the deal won't be finalized for what could be months. There will still be environmental reviews, and design and engineering work still need to be completed.

Oh, and there's a memorandum of understanding between the Bills, state and Erie County to be signed.