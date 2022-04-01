 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
[BN] Blitz: Here's what happens next with the Bills stadium deal
[BN] Blitz: Here's what happens next with the Bills stadium deal

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 1, 2022

Bills stadium aerial

An aerial view of Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. The new stadium would be built across the street.

Here's what happens next with the Bills stadium deal

The terms of the deal to build a new stadium in Orchard Park being announced is one thing, but actually finalizing that deal is another.

So while you've probably read plenty of coverage about the new stadium deal being done all week, the deal won't be finalized for what could be months. There will still be environmental reviews, and design and engineering work still need to be completed.

Oh, and there's a memorandum of understanding between the Bills, state and Erie County to be signed.

This isn't to cast any doubt about the deal. No. It's on. But getting to the finish line and breaking ground on the future stadium still requires come boxes to be checked.

Sandra Tan has the details on what comes next.

'Bitcoin' Barkley excited to return: Matt Barkley earned the nickname in Buffalo. It fits. His podcast on alternate forms of investment, "Making Bread," launched Thursday. Katherine Fitzgerald has more on Barkley's return to the Bills.

ESPN's McShay likes a CB for the Bills: Todd McShay thinks the Bills will be able to fill their hole at cornerback with their first pick in the draft later this month. One option. Probably. Here's who McShay likes in that spot.

Beasley played through three broken ribs: No one ever criticized Cole Beasley for not being tough enough. Turns out, according to Beasley's agent Justin Turner, Beasley played through three broken ribs during the 2021 season. The wide receiver remains a free agent.

McVay: Von Miller will ignite other Bills players: "(Miller's) that type of guy, those igniters that raise everybody around them," Sean McVay said. "He's a great teammate, too. He's a special player, obviously, but he's just a special type of person, and he'll do a great job."

Congress investigating Commanders: From The Washington Post: "The congressional committee that is investigating the NFL's handling of widespread sexual harassment in the Washington Commanders' workplace is now also looking into allegations of financial improprieties under Daniel Snyder's ownership."

Dolphins poised to be NFL's Cinderella: Remember when NFL.com's Adam Schein was always raving about the Bills? Well, he's a bit excited by Tyreek Hill's arrival in Miami and what it means for the Dolphins. Hint: they're going to the playoffs.

Sabres: Mike Harrington: This is RJ's night to go to the top shelf at KeyBank Center

Observations: Even in defeat, Sabres show what has changed since 18-game skid

Colleges: UB running back Dylan McDuffie re-enters transfer portal

High schools: Multiple Section VI wrestlers named All-Americans by NHSCA

10 softball players to watch entering 2022 season

The Park School to rejoin Monsignor Martin basketball after three-season absence

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

