[BN] Blitz: Has Tremaine Edmunds done enough to merit a contract extension?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 24, 2022
Has Tremaine Edmunds done enough to merit a contract extension later this year?
The question of whether Tremaine Edmunds was worthy of an extension was one to consider heading into last offseason. The fact that it's still one year later may not bode well for Edmunds.
The Bills, of course, decided last year to pick up the fifth year of the linebacker's rookie contract instead of giving him an extension.
Now, heading into that fifth and final year, the Bills will again have to make a big decision about Edmunds' career.
Edmunds has at times looked the part of a top pick and game-changing linebacker the Bills would want for years to come. But he's also had trouble playing at that level consistently.
In the next part in our series on questions facing the Bills this offseason, Jay Skurski looks at the future at middle linebacker.
Bills make a hire: The Bills have hired Cory Harkey as an assistant special teams coach, On3sports reported. Read more
Siran Neal signed: The Bills and cornerback Siran Neal agreed to terms on a three-year deal, the team announced Wednesday. The contract has a maximum value of $10.9 million, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Read more
