[BN] Blitz: Has Tremaine Edmunds done enough to merit a contract extension?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 24, 2022

Has Tremaine Edmunds done enough to merit a contract extension later this year?

The question of whether Tremaine Edmunds was worthy of an extension was one to consider heading into last offseason. The fact that it's still one year later may not bode well for Edmunds.

The Bills, of course, decided last year to pick up the fifth year of the linebacker's rookie contract instead of giving him an extension.

Now, heading into that fifth and final year, the Bills will again have to make a big decision about Edmunds' career.

Edmunds has at times looked the part of a top pick and game-changing linebacker the Bills would want for years to come. But he's also had trouble playing at that level consistently.