[BN] Blitz: Has Levi Wallace outpriced himself from the roster?
[BN] Blitz: Has Levi Wallace outpriced himself from the roster?

  Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 26, 2022

A big interception

Buffalo Bills defensive back Levi Wallace (39) celebrates after intercepting the ball vs. Miami on Sept. 19, 2021.

Has Levi Wallace outpriced himself from the Bills' roster?

Last year, Levi Wallace returned to the Buffalo Bills on a one-year deal because he wanted to stay with the team and wanted to try to win a Super Bowl.

This offseason, the 26-year-old might require too much money to take whatever offer the Bills could make him, and it comes at a time when cornerback depth is key given the injury to Tre'Davious White.

Spotrac estimates Wallace's market value at an average of $9.6 million a year. He made $1.75 million on his one-year deal in 2021. 

"We’ll definitely talk to and would love to get him back, if he wants to be back,” Brandon Beane said at his end-of-the-season news conference. “Time will tell there."

The Bills re-signed Siran Neal earlier this week. Will Wallace be moving on?

In the next part in our series on questions facing the Bills this offseason, Katherine Fitzgerald explores whether Wallace has priced himself out of returning to the Bills.

Today in sports history: Feb. 26

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

