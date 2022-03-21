[BN] Blitz: Harrison Phillips' letter to Buffalo: ‘This isn’t a goodbye’

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 21, 2022
Harrison Phillips' letter to Buffalo: ‘This isn’t a goodbye’
A two-time Bills nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips signed with the Minnesota Vikings last week after four seasons in Buffalo.
He will certainly be missed in Western New York, in the Bills' locker room, on the football field, and, perhaps more importantly, in the community.
But although Phillips will be making a new home in Minnesota, he's not saying goodbye to the place he's called home for the last four-plus years.
"You build that legacy, knowing you might not witness it," Phillips said. "But I’m lucky enough that I'm still going to see most of this, because I can't reiterate enough that I will be a part of Harrison's Playmakers in Western New York for a very long time.
"I want to reiterate to all the families that I've ever met, the people at Oishei Children's Hospital, Bornhava, HighPointe, Special Olympics, Unified Sports, all of my playmakers in Western New York, that I'm still here, and I'm still friends of yours. You're still a playmaker forever."
Phillips is saying goodbye to the Bills, but not to Buffalo. Here's his letter to Buffalo, as told to Katherine Fitzgerald.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Keenum trade official: "Keenum is now due a base salary of $3.5 million, which makes acquiring him more palatable for the Bills from a cap perspective," ESPN's Field Yates reported. Read more
Mailbag: Did the Bills overpay for Von Miller? Is Brandon Beane not worried about the cap? Could the Bills have afforded Harrison Phillips and Levi Wallace? Jay Skurski answered those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more
Where do the Bills pick? The Bills currently have eight draft picks. Here's where they'll be selecting. Read more
Beane gets loud cheers: One of the loudest roars of the night during the NCAA Tournament games in Buffalo came when Brandon Beane was shown on the Jumbotron sitting in a suite. Read more
Browns defend their decision: Deshaun Watson's complicated past didn't dissuade the Cleveland Browns from betting on the quarterback's future. Read more
But the decision is one they won't live down. "For so long Cleveland had been a lovable loser of a franchise, but everyone involved sold their souls to acquire a quarterback still facing sexual assault lawsuits," Connor Orr at Sports Illustrated wrote. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Observations: Rasmus Dahlin's overtime goal sends Sabres to win in Vancouver Read more
Sabres could be busy before the deadline after trading Robert Hagg to Florida Read more
Six Sabres prospects to compete in NCAA hockey tournament Read more
Colleges: Buffalo-born Al Durham, Providence crush Richmond to advance to Sweet 16 Read more
Photos: Round 2 of the NCAA Tournament in Buffalo View photos
High schools: Sherman girls basketball falls in Class D state championship game Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.