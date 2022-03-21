[BN] Blitz: Harrison Phillips' letter to Buffalo: ‘This isn’t a goodbye’

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 21, 2022

Harrison Phillips' letter to Buffalo: ‘This isn’t a goodbye’

A two-time Bills nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips signed with the Minnesota Vikings last week after four seasons in Buffalo.

He will certainly be missed in Western New York, in the Bills' locker room, on the football field, and, perhaps more importantly, in the community.

But although Phillips will be making a new home in Minnesota, he's not saying goodbye to the place he's called home for the last four-plus years.

"You build that legacy, knowing you might not witness it," Phillips said. "But I’m lucky enough that I'm still going to see most of this, because I can't reiterate enough that I will be a part of Harrison's Playmakers in Western New York for a very long time.