[BN] Blitz: Harrison Phillips feeling like himself as critical season approaches

BY JEFF NEIBURG
May 28, 2021
Harrison Phillips feeling like himself again as critical season approaches
The old adage when it comes to ACL tears is that it can take two years to fully recover. If that holds true for Harrison Phillips, the Bills are getting more than one big body back on the interior defensive line.
Last season, Phillips wasn't himself. After recovering from ACL surgery, the defensive tackle was a step slow. During a stretch in the middle of the season, Phillips, now 25, was a healthy inactive in five out of six games.
“It's extremely difficult when you want something so bad and did everything right, but your body is just not letting you get there,” he said.
He came on a bit toward the end of the season, and this year, entering the final year of his rookie deal, the third-round pick in 2018 is ready to go.
"I could sit here and do single-leg jumps for an hour and I won't feel any pain. It's like night and day. I feel a lot better."
Here's Jay Skurski on Phillips' comeback, as well as his work in the community that made him Buffalo's nominee for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Best is yet to come?: Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds just turned 23. Some thought he took a step back in 2020. Is the best yet to come? “I'm a guy that – I always want to get better. So I’m never going to think that I’m at my full potential. There's always some room to grow. And I take that approach in everything that I do, so whatever I do, my mindset is to get better ..." Read more
Need more clarity: During a video appearance at the Leaders Week Direct conference this week, Bills co-owner and president Kim Pegula said "we still don't have a lot of clarity" regarding what capacity at Highmark Stadium will look like this fall. She also talked about social media and the team's approach to female fans. Read more
Full bowls: NFL teams didn't get a full slate of college football last season to do their evaluating. That included bowl games. But a full lineup of 44 postseason games is scheduled for 2021-22. Read more
Jets' Wilson 'relentless' in learning: Need your daily dose of coachspeak? Here's Robert Saleh talking about rookie Jets QB Zach Wilson: “He’s relentless, in terms of his want for knowledge and in terms of studying,” Saleh said. “He’s got a lot of horsepower in his mind. And he’s not afraid to use all of it.” Read more
Highest-ranking woman: From NFL.com: "The Philadelphia Eagles promoted Catherine Raiche to VP of football operations as part of a number of departmental changes announced Thursday. Raiche's promotion makes her the new highest-ranking woman in personnel in the league's history." Read more
