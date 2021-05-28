[BN] Blitz: Harrison Phillips feeling like himself as critical season approaches

BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 28, 2021

Harrison Phillips feeling like himself again as critical season approaches

The old adage when it comes to ACL tears is that it can take two years to fully recover. If that holds true for Harrison Phillips, the Bills are getting more than one big body back on the interior defensive line.

Last season, Phillips wasn't himself. After recovering from ACL surgery, the defensive tackle was a step slow. During a stretch in the middle of the season, Phillips, now 25, was a healthy inactive in five out of six games.

“It's extremely difficult when you want something so bad and did everything right, but your body is just not letting you get there,” he said.

He came on a bit toward the end of the season, and this year, entering the final year of his rookie deal, the third-round pick in 2018 is ready to go.

"I could sit here and do single-leg jumps for an hour and I won't feel any pain. It's like night and day. I feel a lot better."