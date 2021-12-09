[BN] Blitz: Harrison Phillips believes in building with others, on and off the field

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 9, 2021

Bills DT Harrison Phillips believes in building with others, on and off the field

Harrison Phillips was named Buffalo's nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which honors both service off the field and excellence on it.

It's the second year in a row Phillips is representing the Bills in the award program. His off the field service is largely through his nonprofit Playmakers Organization, which works with children who have intellectual disabilities.

Phillips believes in building with others, Katherine Fitzgerald wrote.

That belief can apply to how Phillips and the rest of the defense – specifically the defensive line – improves their run stopping ability.

“In terms of defending the run, it’s one of the reasons I love defense so much, because it takes everybody,” Phillips said.