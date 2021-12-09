[BN] Blitz: Harrison Phillips believes in building with others, on and off the field

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Dec. 9, 2021
Bills DT Harrison Phillips believes in building with others, on and off the field
Harrison Phillips was named Buffalo's nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which honors both service off the field and excellence on it.
It's the second year in a row Phillips is representing the Bills in the award program. His off the field service is largely through his nonprofit Playmakers Organization, which works with children who have intellectual disabilities.
Phillips believes in building with others, Katherine Fitzgerald wrote.
That belief can apply to how Phillips and the rest of the defense – specifically the defensive line – improves their run stopping ability.
“In terms of defending the run, it’s one of the reasons I love defense so much, because it takes everybody,” Phillips said.
Fitzgerald has more on the award and how the Bills are preparing for their next challenge on defense.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Micah Hyde addresses the postgame news conference: "I hold you guys to a high standard, just like you guys hold me," the Bills' safety said. "And like I said, it's all about respect, and I'm never going to attack you guys." Read more
Brady and the deep ball: The Bills will have to contend with Tom Brady's deep passing this weekend when they face the Bucs. The 44-year-old is the exception to the rule, with his deep passing game rejuvenated after joining the Bucs last season. Mark Gaughan shows how Tampa Bay uses this to its advantage. Watch now
Mark Pike dies at 57: Former Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Mark Pike died Wednesday at the age of 57 following a battle with non-Hodgkins lymphoma. "He was a freaking bulldozer, man," Steve Tasker said. "He was an absolute freight train." Read more
Position grades: It was a tough game to grade, but the grading must go on. Mark Gaughan rewatched the Bills-Patriots game so you didn't have to. Here are his grades from each position group. Read more
When the Bills won without completing a pass: It was 1974, and quarterback Joe Ferguson threw the ball twice. Both passes fell incomplete. In case you missed it, Erik Brady talked to the former QB about that day. Read more
What does the league think of Bryce Young? The Alabama quarterback is likely to win the Heisman. He may win a national title, too. What do NFL scouts think of him? Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated answered in his latest mailbag. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: How GM Kevyn Adams' plan for the Sabres was shaped by his time in Carolina Read more
Sabres Notebook: Marquee callup is a thought if Casey Mittelstadt is out long term Read more
Colleges: Former Southwestern QB Cole Snyder to visit University at Buffalo Read more
Photos: UB women's basketball hosts Virginia Commonwealth University View photos
High schools: Jamestown's Jaylen Butera wins 49th Connolly Cup Read more
2021-22 girls basketball: Must-see players who will keep you on edge of your seats Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.