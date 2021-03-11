[BN] Blitz: 'Growth Mindset' doc airs tonight

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

How much space? The Bills stood about $17.4 million under the NFL salary cap Wednesday now that the league has established the exact cap total for 2021. Read more

Roster moves: The Bills on Wednesday released wide receiver John Brown and defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson. Neither move came as a surprise. They also restructured the contract of defensive tackle Vernon Butler. Read more

Salary cap series: In case you missed it, and prior to the cap number becoming official, our salary cap series looked at how an expected big increase in 2022 looms over the Bills' decisions of today. Read more