[BN] Blitz: 'Growth Mindset' doc airs tonight

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 11, 2021
'Growth Mindset' traces Bills' path to AFC championship game
The 2020 NFL football season is going to be a memorable one for the Bills and their fans.
So why rush into the 2021 season?
The new league year may begin officially next week, but the Bills are giving fans one more look at 2020. Actually, they're giving fans a look at 2017 to 2020 with “Growth Mindset,” a 30-minute digital documentary that chronicles the Bills’ first four years under head coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane, building up to an appearance in January’s AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The show airs tonight at 7 p.m. on the team’s YouTube channel and then again at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on WIVB-TV Ch. 4.
Jay Skurski has more.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
How much space? The Bills stood about $17.4 million under the NFL salary cap Wednesday now that the league has established the exact cap total for 2021. Read more
Roster moves: The Bills on Wednesday released wide receiver John Brown and defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson. Neither move came as a surprise. They also restructured the contract of defensive tackle Vernon Butler. Read more
Salary cap series: In case you missed it, and prior to the cap number becoming official, our salary cap series looked at how an expected big increase in 2022 looms over the Bills' decisions of today. Read more
Tight ends available: Count on Tyler Kroft and Lee Smith not being back. But also count on the Bills not going into Week 1 with Dawson Knox as TE1. Who should they target? Read more
LeSean McCoy on Josh Allen: "He's probably, out of all the players I've played with at the quarterback position, because Tom [Brady] is a crazy competitor also, and so is Pat [Mahomes], but I would say that Josh probably is the biggest competitor out of all the quarterbacks." Read more
Free agency fodder: From the New York Times: "GMs will have to work extra hard to add talent in a salary cap-crunched 2021. It’s still a bad way for most teams to improve." Read more
