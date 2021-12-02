[BN] Blitz: Grading the defense through 11 games

Donations in White's name pass $100,000: The donations to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana in the name of Tre'Davious White had reached $108,359 by Wednesday, less than a week after White's season-ending injury. "I am at a loss for words for what the Bills Mafia has done for me and my hometown." Read more

Voice of the Fan: "Yaysayers, whom naysayers call 'homers,' think that the team is still one of the very best in the league and a Super Bowl contender, if not favorite. Naysayers think that the Bills are more pretender than contender." Which are you? Here's the latest from Pete Rosen. Read more

Easy does it: Miss Mark Gaughan's latest analysis on the Bills' schedule? It's the easiest schedule in the league. Here's a look at the numbers. Read more