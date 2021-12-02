[BN] Blitz: Grading the defense through 11 games

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Dec. 2, 2021
Defensive Report Card: Grading the Bills' key contributors through 11 games
"Those numbers don't lie" was a line used by Leslie Frazier this week when he was asked if the Bills' running defense, which ranks second in the NFL in yards allowed per carry, is perhaps not quite as good as that statistic would make it seem.
It's not just that number.
Buffalo's defense, despite the team's 7-4 record, has some impressive statistics on its side. The Bills lead the NFL in yards allowed, are second in points allowed and second in passing yards allowed per game.
Some necessary context: The Bills have played the easiest schedule in the NFL and have matched up multiple times against backup quarterbacks.
How are some individual players playing? Jay Skurski graded each of the Bills’ meaningful contributors through the season’s first 11 games.
PlayAction: Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s background as a special teams coach is reflected in his team’s attention to detail in that area. Mark Gaughan takes a look at one example of some presnap gamesmanship the Pats used earlier this season to set up a quality punt return. You can look for more of the same Monday night against the Bills. Watch now
Hate is a strong word, but with the Patriots it fits: From Erik Brady: "Our polarized nation does not agree on many things, but on this we do: We hate the New England Patriots." Monday Night Football will come with high stakes. What could be better? Read more
Packers' McDuffie back in town: Isaiah McDuffie is back in Buffalo this week to support the Bennett Tigers in their quest to win the state Class AA championship. "I’m here to support, here to help out wherever they need me,” said McDuffie, who played four seasons with Bennett. Read more
Donations in White's name pass $100,000: The donations to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana in the name of Tre'Davious White had reached $108,359 by Wednesday, less than a week after White's season-ending injury. "I am at a loss for words for what the Bills Mafia has done for me and my hometown." Read more
Voice of the Fan: "Yaysayers, whom naysayers call 'homers,' think that the team is still one of the very best in the league and a Super Bowl contender, if not favorite. Naysayers think that the Bills are more pretender than contender." Which are you? Here's the latest from Pete Rosen. Read more
Easy does it: Miss Mark Gaughan's latest analysis on the Bills' schedule? It's the easiest schedule in the league. Here's a look at the numbers. Read more
Are NFL coaching contracts going to climb? The run on college coaches getting big paydays could have an impact at the NFL level. “Everyone is going to get paid a lot more,” an agent told Yahoo. Read more
Sabres: Jeff Skinner says he's only a 'piece of the puzzle,' but he's so much more to Sabres Read more
Casey Mittelstadt set to return for Sabres in Florida; Christian Wolanin claimed Read more
Sabres No. 1 overall pick Owen Power named to Team Canada World Junior camp roster Read more
Pair of Amerks games postponed as coach Seth Appert enters Covid protocol Read more
Colleges: St. Bonaventure rallies in second half for 93-81 win against Coppin State Read more
UB linebacker James Patterson leads Bulls' All-MAC selections Read more
