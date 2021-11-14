[BN] Blitz: Grading the Bills' key offensive contributors at midseason

Nov. 14, 2021
Midseason Report Card: Grading Bills' key offensive contributors through the first half
Sunday marks the Bills' halfway point of the season. To celebrate the occasion, The News' Jay Skurski provides a midseason report card for each player on the Bills' offense through the team’s 5-3 start.
"Doing so felt especially apropos after the offense turned in its worst performance of the season in Week 9 against Jacksonville," Skurski writes.
See how Skurski graded Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley and company.
Your guide to Bills vs. Jets: The Buffalo Bills travel to MetLife Stadium to face the New York Jets at 1 p.m. Sunday. Catch all of our pregame coverage here. Read more
Bills running back Moss cleared from concussion protocol: From the Associated Press: Moss was listed as questionable for Sunday's game at the New York Jets. He practiced on a limited basis on Thursday and Friday after getting hurt in a 9-6 loss at Jacksonville last weekend. Read more
Jets defense aiming for execution – not embarrassment – vs. Bills: From the New York Post: "The Jets’ defensive players have been reminded over and over about the unthinkable 260 rushing yards they gave up to the Colts and are seemingly salivating at the chance to play the Bills (5-3) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium to put that performance behind them." Read more
Ben Roethlisberger to miss Steelers' game vs. Lions due to Covid-19: NFL.com reports that Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list and will miss Week 10's tilt with the Detroit Lions. Roethlisberger said on "The Dan Patrick Show" earlier this month that he has been vaccinated. Read more
