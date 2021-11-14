[BN] Blitz: Grading the Bills' key offensive contributors at midseason

Nov. 14, 2021

Midseason Report Card: Grading Bills' key offensive contributors through the first half

Sunday marks the Bills' halfway point of the season. To celebrate the occasion, The News' Jay Skurski provides a midseason report card for each player on the Bills' offense through the team’s 5-3 start.

"Doing so felt especially apropos after the offense turned in its worst performance of the season in Week 9 against Jacksonville," Skurski writes.

See how Skurski graded Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley and company.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Your guide to Bills vs. Jets: The Buffalo Bills travel to MetLife Stadium to face the New York Jets at 1 p.m. Sunday. Catch all of our pregame coverage here. Read more