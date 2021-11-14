 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
[BN] Blitz: Grading the Bills' key offensive contributors at midseason
0 comments

[BN] Blitz: Grading the Bills' key offensive contributors at midseason

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Nov. 14, 2021

Allen by air (copy)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen's numbers through eight games this season resemble the stats he put up in the first half of the 2020 campaign.

Midseason Report Card: Grading Bills' key offensive contributors through the first half

Sunday marks the Bills' halfway point of the season. To celebrate the occasion, The News' Jay Skurski provides a midseason report card for each player on the Bills' offense through the team’s 5-3 start.

"Doing so felt especially apropos after the offense turned in its worst performance of the season in Week 9 against Jacksonville," Skurski writes.

See how Skurski graded Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley and company.

READ MORE

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Your guide to Bills vs. Jets: The Buffalo Bills travel to MetLife Stadium to face the New York Jets at 1 p.m. Sunday. Catch all of our pregame coverage here. Read more

Bills running back Moss cleared from concussion protocol: From the Associated Press: Moss was listed as questionable for Sunday's game at the New York Jets. He practiced on a limited basis on Thursday and Friday after getting hurt in a 9-6 loss at Jacksonville last weekend. Read more

Jets defense aiming for execution – not embarrassment – vs. Bills: From the New York Post: "The Jets’ defensive players have been reminded over and over about the unthinkable 260 rushing yards they gave up to the Colts and are seemingly salivating at the chance to play the Bills (5-3) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium to put that performance behind them." Read more

Ben Roethlisberger to miss Steelers' game vs. Lions due to Covid-19: NFL.com reports that Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list and will miss Week 10's tilt with the Detroit Lions. Roethlisberger said on "The Dan Patrick Show" earlier this month that he has been vaccinated. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Observations: Sabres erase 2-goal deficit but late mistake spoils comeback attempt Read more

Mike Harrington: Even with small crowd, it was good old-fashioned Sabres-Leafs chaos Read more

Derek Gee's photos from Buffalo's loss to Toronto Read more

Bill Hilts Jr.: Casting and blasting with veterans and HAVA Read more

High schools: High school sports roundup: The latest news as the postseason rolls on Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News