[BN] Blitz: Grading the 2020 Bills by position group

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 10, 2021
Bills position grades: Offense drove the bus in 2020 season
The 2019 Bills were boosted by a defense built to keep opposing teams off the scoreboard because their offense, led by young quarterback Josh Allen, was still a work in progress with some pieces missing.
Enter Stefon Diggs and a year-over-year improvement from Allen that had some signing official Josh Allen Apology cards on social media by midseason, and the 2020 script was flipped.
The Bills got to the AFC championship game because they were boosted by an offense that set records and soared.
When Mark Gaughan graded the Bills by position group in 2019, quarterback and wide receiver were big issues and the two lowest graded units on Gaughan's scale.
This year, they were at the top.
"We made a conscious effort to score points," Sean McDermott said. "We made a conscious effort to add to our special teams, to add to our offense. We also know that we're a pretty good defense even though we fell out of the top.”
The grades reflect that.
