[BN] Blitz: Grading every free agency move thus far

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 29, 2021

Inside the Bills: Grading every move in free agency thus far

The Bills did a lot of their work in free agency before free agency even started, making sure to bring back the guys they didn't want to lose.

To be fair, if you were expecting much of anything else, you didn't listen to Brandon Beane close enough when he spoke with the media after the season ended one game short of a Super Bowl appearance. The plan was to be smart and not flashy. There would be no Stefon Diggs-type acquisition.

Instead, the highest-profile additions, outside of the guys they re-signed, were an aging wide receiver and a backup quarterback.

Does that make this offseason a failure? Not at all.

Jay Skurski went through each move in free agency and gave a corresponding grade.

