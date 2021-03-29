 Skip to main content
[BN] Blitz: Grading every free agency move thus far
BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 29, 2021

The Bills were able to re-sign guard Jon Feliciano (76) ahead of free agency.

Inside the Bills: Grading every move in free agency thus far

The Bills did a lot of their work in free agency before free agency even started, making sure to bring back the guys they didn't want to lose.

To be fair, if you were expecting much of anything else, you didn't listen to Brandon Beane close enough when he spoke with the media after the season ended one game short of a Super Bowl appearance. The plan was to be smart and not flashy. There would be no Stefon Diggs-type acquisition.

Instead, the highest-profile additions, outside of the guys they re-signed, were an aging wide receiver and a backup quarterback.

Does that make this offseason a failure? Not at all.

Jay Skurski went through each move in free agency and gave a corresponding grade.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

What history, analytics say about first-round RBs: With running backs from Clemson and Alabama both being mocked to the Bills at pick 30, it's worth evaluating the merits of drafting running backs in the first round. It's a rare occurrence in today's league. But what do history and analytics tell us about doing it? Mark Gaughan broke it down. Read more

Mailbag: Will a worthy edge rusher fall to 30? Will Christian Wade's journey to make the Bills end this season? Should the Bills draft a running back in the first round? Jay Skurski tackled those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more

Unhappy players: The NFL is expected to officially expand to a 17-game season this week. Some of the league's players took to social media to voice their displeasure. Read more

Mock roundup: Here's a roundup of who recent draft experts have the Bills taking in recent mock drafts. Read more

FMIA: Peter King's weekly NFL column leads with the 26 minutes that shook up the top of the 2021 draft and has an interview with Urban Meyer, a look back at Dick Stockton's career and much more. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: A hockey whodunit: Is this $10,000 puck the first goal in Sabres' history? Read more

Eric Staal eager to put time with Sabres behind him after trade Read more

Sabres Notebook: Linus Ullmark almost snared a win in first game back Read more

Colleges: Photos: Top pics from Sunday's Sweet 16 action View photos

Oral Roberts' run in NCAAs ends, memories to last a lifetime Read more

High school: Jason Wolf: Highlight of Canisius-St. Joe's was opening kickoff because it means high school football is back Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

