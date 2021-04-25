[BN] Blitz: Grading Brandon Beane's first draft class three years later

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 25, 2021

Inside the Bills: Grading Brandon Beane's first draft class three years later

Nearly every media outlet covering a football team or the league itself will publish, within hours or days of the draft ending, grades for how each team performed.

We'll likely do one here, as we have in the past, but as Jay Skurski notes in his Sunday story: Those grades will be wildly premature.

Most draft experts panned the Josh Allen pick three years ago. Look at him now.

A draft class can't possibly be graded accurately months before the players step onto the field. In fact, the grades are useless without a few years of context to pair them with.

With that in mind, Brandon Beane is entering draft week with the Bills for the fourth time this week. We've had plenty of time to analyze his first draft class from 2018. How'd he do?