[BN] Blitz: Grading Brandon Beane's first draft class three years later

BY JEFF NEIBURG
April 25, 2021
Inside the Bills: Grading Brandon Beane's first draft class three years later
Nearly every media outlet covering a football team or the league itself will publish, within hours or days of the draft ending, grades for how each team performed.
We'll likely do one here, as we have in the past, but as Jay Skurski notes in his Sunday story: Those grades will be wildly premature.
Most draft experts panned the Josh Allen pick three years ago. Look at him now.
A draft class can't possibly be graded accurately months before the players step onto the field. In fact, the grades are useless without a few years of context to pair them with.
With that in mind, Brandon Beane is entering draft week with the Bills for the fourth time this week. We've had plenty of time to analyze his first draft class from 2018. How'd he do?
Here's how we'd grade the class.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Seven-round mock: Miss Jay Skurski's seven-round mock draft for the Bills? With help from the mock draft machine at the Draft Network’s website, here's who he selected and who was available each time the Bills were on the clock. Read more
Draft profiles: We've profiled five players the Bills could select in the draft. Here they are...
Travis Etienne: Do the Bills need more home run potential? The Clemson running back can provide it. Read more
Asante Samuel Jr.: The Florida State CB with good NFL genes 'would love' to play for the Bills. Read more
D'Wayne Eskridge: WR isn't at the top of the Bills' list, but Eskridge can be used multiple ways. Read more
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: The star safety-turned-linebacker could be insurance for Matt Milano, and a key piece of the future. Read more
Tommy Tremble: The tight end won't be a Day 1 pick, but the Bills may have a second-day steal out of Notre Dame. Read more
The famous and the flops: The Associated Press looked at the best and worst first-round draft picks for each NFL team. The players were chosen by AP sports writers who regularly cover the 32 teams. Read more
Meet the NFL draft's most extraordinary prospect: From ESPN's Hallie Grossman: Kwity Paye doesn't remember the war he was born into, and has never been to his mother's homeland – but it's his home, too. Here's the story on his extraordinary path to the NFL draft. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Inside the NHL: Dustin Tokarski has fond memories of historic AHL run Read more
Don Granato opting to go young with Sabres' defense corps Read more
Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings Read more
High schools: Jalen Bradberry becomes latest Niagara Falls legend to earn Allen Wilson player of the year honors Read more
Lancaster football clears its path toward playoff berth by beating Clarence, 39-13 Read more
Colleges: Brock Bertram to return to UB men's basketball team for sixth year Read more
Baseball: Blue Jays GM: Buffalo timetable is likely to come within the next week Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.