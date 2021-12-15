[BN] Blitz: Go Bills! Two small words define a community and its fandom

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Dec. 15, 2021
Go Bills! Two small words define a community and its fandom
Does any phrase define Buffalo and Western New York more than "Go Bills?"
"Some of us use the phrase as an all-purpose salutation – our 'aloha,' if you will," Erik Brady wrote.
The phrase has been around quite a while, and no one seems to have embraced it more than Josh Allen. The Bills' quarterback said it with a mouth full of turkey on NBC's Thanksgiving broadcast. He often ends news conferences with it.
Who started saying it first? The origins are unknown.
Ever say it to someone and they didn't say it back?
"Buffalo etiquette calls for the other person to say it in return," Brady wrote. "On the rare occasions that doesn’t happen, it's like an unreturned phone call or an unrequited high-five."
Allen shoulders the load: “What he did on Sunday is just miraculous," Greg Cosell of NFL Films said. "And people are just going to say, ‘Oh, well, they couldn't finish the game. He missed a few.’ … What he did in the second half is as good performance I've seen by a quarterback this year, and in really difficult circumstances.” Cosell says the Bills' offense has put Allen in a difficult and magnified position. Read more
Position grades: Todd Bowles stuck to his reputation. He blitzed Josh Allen more than anyone has all season. That, plus the fact that the Bills basically refused to hand it off to their running backs exposed a lack of confidence in the offensive line. Here are Mark Gaughan's position grades after rewatching the game. Read more
Speakers favor downtown stadium: "They aren't the Orchard Park Bills," said more than one speaker during three recent public hearings regarding the Bills stadium lease negotiations. Sandra Tan has more from the hearings. Read more
Analyzing the offense: "The unwillingness to run the football with running backs is slowly killing the Bills’ offense and putting too much pressure on the production of just one man," Jim Kubiak wrote in his weekly breakdown of Buffalo's offense. Here's a look at what went wrong and what went right during the overtime loss. Read more
Congress asks about Daniel Snyder: From the AP: "Two members of Congress who already asked the NFL for transparency about a probe into sexual harassment and other improper conduct at the Washington Football Team are now asking the league to provide evidence of club owner Daniel Snyder’s interference with the investigation." Read more
Virus outbreaks: The NFL is facing its largest league-wide coronavirus outbreak. As of Tuesday, the number of people in protocols had reached nearly 100. Read more
Mental health education is ongoing: From the AP: Brian Dawkins, a nine-time Pro Bowl safety and four-time All-Pro, has been on a mission to spread awareness about mental health since revealing a few years ago that he suffered from depression and had suicidal thoughts early in his playing career. Read more
Adams had CTE: Ex-NFL player Phillip Adams had 'unusually severe' CTE when he gunned down six people before taking his own life in April. Read more
Sabres: Observations: Sabres ground Jets behind the work of Dahlin and Luukkonen Read more
Pair of WNYers left off Team USA roster for World Junior Championship Read more
Colleges: UB running back Kevin Marks Jr. declares for NFL draft Read more
Former Canisius WR Nik McMillan ready to sign with UB football program Read more
High schools: Kraig Kurzanski named football coach at Canisius High School Read more
