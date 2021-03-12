[BN] Blitz: GM for a Day: Charting a course for the offseason

BY JEFF NEIBURG

GM for a Day: Charting a course for Bills' 2021 offseason

Brandon Beane is probably pretty high on the list of general managers football fans would like to be for a day, a month, a year.

You'd have the opportunity to be in charge of a football team in Super Bowl or bust mode in a critical offseason. You'd get to negotiate a big contract for your franchise quarterback at some point. You'd be able to attract some free agents. And, best of all, you'd have some job security.

Our Jay Skurski has been playing GM for a day for the last four years. This year, before the column came out, Beane has already done a whole lot of work, including Thursday's big move of bringing back Matt Milano.

But Beane's work is far from over. More cap space needs to be created, free agency will be active and then there's the draft.