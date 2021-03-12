[BN] Blitz: GM for a Day: Charting a course for the offseason

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 12, 2021
GM for a Day: Charting a course for Bills' 2021 offseason
Brandon Beane is probably pretty high on the list of general managers football fans would like to be for a day, a month, a year.
You'd have the opportunity to be in charge of a football team in Super Bowl or bust mode in a critical offseason. You'd get to negotiate a big contract for your franchise quarterback at some point. You'd be able to attract some free agents. And, best of all, you'd have some job security.
Our Jay Skurski has been playing GM for a day for the last four years. This year, before the column came out, Beane has already done a whole lot of work, including Thursday's big move of bringing back Matt Milano.
But Beane's work is far from over. More cap space needs to be created, free agency will be active and then there's the draft.
Here are the moves Jay Skurski would make if he were Brandon Beane this offseason.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
High-end edge rusher out of reach? It's rare to land an immediate difference-making edge rusher with the 30th pick in the draft. And since the Bills need to upgrade at that spot, it's most likely they'll upgrade via free agency. However, a top name might be out of reach. Vic Carucci has more with the latest in our free agency series. Read more
Milano returns: It was expected that the Bills would be looking for Matt Milano's replacement. Instead, the star linebacker is coming back in a deal worth $44 million over four years, according to ESPN. Read more
Some fans certainly thought Milano was gone. Here's some of the Twitter reaction after the signing was reported. Read more
John Brown on his exit: “Honestly, we didn’t know nothing," Brown said. "We were never even given a heads-up ... I don’t know if they gave Josh Allen any input on it. A big-time quarterback, he should have input. If he did have input, I thought he would have wanted me to stay.” Read more
Another mock has Clemson RB to Bills: A week after ESPN's Todd McShay predicted Travis Etienne to the Bills in his latest mock draft, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah did the same. Here's what he had to say about the fit. Read more
Tremaine Edmunds has 'room to grow': During an appearance on the NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," on Wednesday, Edmunds was asked what grade he would give himself thus far. Read more
'Growth Mindset': A documentary chronicling the Bills’ first four years under head coach Sean McDermott and GM Brandon Beane aired on YouTube last night. Watch
