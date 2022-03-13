 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
[BN] Blitz: GM for a Day: Charting a course for the Bills' offseason
[BN] Blitz: GM for a Day: Charting a course for the Bills' offseason

  • Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 13, 2022

Bills Falcons second (copy) (copy)

A contract extension for Stefon Diggs could free up space under the salary cap this offseason for the Buffalo Bills. 

GM for a Day: Charting a course for the Bills' 2022 offseason

Brandon Beane has spent the last five years helping to usher in a new era of football in Buffalo, a stretch of success Bills fans hadn't seen in 20 years.

The moves made by the GM have put the Bills in the conversation as a bona fide Super Bowl contender. They've won two consecutive AFC East division titles and will be favored to win a third.

But this offseason marks an interesting moment in Beane's tenure leading the front office. Last year it was all about continuity. The Bills were close, and running it back with most of the same guys wasn't a bad strategy. This year, for multiple reasons, that's not the route.

The "legal tampering period" begins at noon Monday.

“We’re going to try and reload this thing and see if we can get over the hump," Beane said.

How will that be accomplished?

Jay Skurski's sixth annual “GM for a Day” column takes a stab at rebuilding the Bills.

READ MORE

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

The 'basic politics' behind the timing of a Bills stadium deal: From Jerry Zremski: "Striking a stadium agreement too early could hurt Gov. Kathy Hochul's chances of getting the deal through the State Legislature while also wounding the governor politically." What would have happened if the stadium was included when Hochul unveiled her proposed $216 billion budget Jan. 18? "For two months, most likely, Hochul would have been on the defensive." Read more

Matt Haack agrees to pay cut: The Bills continue to create some more cap space. Punter Matt Haack agreed to a revised contract that includes a pay cut, a league source confirmed to The Buffalo News. Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

