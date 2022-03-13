[BN] Blitz: GM for a Day: Charting a course for the Bills' offseason

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 13, 2022
GM for a Day: Charting a course for the Bills' 2022 offseason
Brandon Beane has spent the last five years helping to usher in a new era of football in Buffalo, a stretch of success Bills fans hadn't seen in 20 years.
The moves made by the GM have put the Bills in the conversation as a bona fide Super Bowl contender. They've won two consecutive AFC East division titles and will be favored to win a third.
But this offseason marks an interesting moment in Beane's tenure leading the front office. Last year it was all about continuity. The Bills were close, and running it back with most of the same guys wasn't a bad strategy. This year, for multiple reasons, that's not the route.
The "legal tampering period" begins at noon Monday.
“We’re going to try and reload this thing and see if we can get over the hump," Beane said.
How will that be accomplished?
Jay Skurski's sixth annual “GM for a Day” column takes a stab at rebuilding the Bills.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
The 'basic politics' behind the timing of a Bills stadium deal: From Jerry Zremski: "Striking a stadium agreement too early could hurt Gov. Kathy Hochul's chances of getting the deal through the State Legislature while also wounding the governor politically." What would have happened if the stadium was included when Hochul unveiled her proposed $216 billion budget Jan. 18? "For two months, most likely, Hochul would have been on the defensive." Read more
Matt Haack agrees to pay cut: The Bills continue to create some more cap space. Punter Matt Haack agreed to a revised contract that includes a pay cut, a league source confirmed to The Buffalo News. Read more
Bills free agents: Miss any of our series examining free agent possibilities? Catch up below...
Changes possible among wide receiver group Read more
Chemistry with Josh Allen will be part of backup QB decision Read more
Defensive line has the potential for an extreme makeover Read more
Cornerback market boasts plenty of veterans Read more
Aaron Donald's life at the top: From Sports Illustrated: "His legacy as an all-time great secured, the Rams superstar savored a Super Bowl victory – even as a decision on his future loomed." Read more
Johnny Grier, first Black referee in the NFL, dies at 74: “I’d like to be remembered by my cohorts,” Mr. Grier said in a 2014 interview with the Massachusetts School of Law, “as somebody they’d like to walk on the field with on Sunday afternoon.” Read more
