[BN] Blitz: GM for a Day: Charting a course for the Bills' offseason

The 'basic politics' behind the timing of a Bills stadium deal: From Jerry Zremski: "Striking a stadium agreement too early could hurt Gov. Kathy Hochul's chances of getting the deal through the State Legislature while also wounding the governor politically." What would have happened if the stadium was included when Hochul unveiled her proposed $216 billion budget Jan. 18? "For two months, most likely, Hochul would have been on the defensive." Read more