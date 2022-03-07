[BN] Blitz: Georgia linebackers well represented at NFL combine

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 7, 2022
Georgia linebackers well represented at NFL combine
Win a national championship behind the dominant play of a historic defense and you're going to have players taken in the draft.
The Buffalo Bills got a close look this week at Georgia's Jordan Davis, a defensive tackle who could be available at No. 25 and be the big body in the middle of Buffalo's defensive line into the future.
It wasn't just Davis turning heads this week in Indianapolis at the scouting combine. Linebackers Channing Tindall, Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker were also in attendance.
The 2022 class of linebackers has a heavy dose of SEC prospects among this year's versatile group of defenders.
The Bills could be in the market for some new talent at linebacker. Katherine Fitzgerald has the story on the Georgia guys, and some others.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
How much money will the NFL, Pegulas pay for a new stadium? Kim and Terry Pegula can apply for a loan from the league to help cover construction costs for a new stadium, up to $150 million of which could be repaid by the league’s other 31 franchises. To receive the benefit, the Pegulas must commit at least $200 million of their own equity to the project. Jason Wolf and Tim O'Shei have the latest. Read more
Fans sound off on stadium: "I think the season ticket holders should have a voice in the discussion and decision," one reader wrote. Read more
"Football was meant to be played on real grass, and this is the one attribute of the proposed stadium that really excites me ... " another wrote. Read more
Mailbag: Does Rob Gronkowski make sense for the Buffalo Bills? What about drafting a punter like Matt Araiza? When Brian Daboll left to go to the Giants, who had the property rights to the playbook? What value does Mitch Morse have to the Bills? Jay Skurski has answers to those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more
Cornerback options will be a hot debate: Six or seven cornerbacks probably will be rated among the top 35 to 40 players in the NFL draft. Will the Buffalo Bills be tempted at No. 25 to take one of them? Would they be wiser to wait? Read more
Now what? From The Ringer: "With underwhelming QB prospects in the draft and many teams seeming prepared to hold on to their vets for 2022, franchises like the Broncos and Panthers are watching their options slip away." Read more
