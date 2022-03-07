[BN] Blitz: Georgia linebackers well represented at NFL combine

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

How much money will the NFL, Pegulas pay for a new stadium? Kim and Terry Pegula can apply for a loan from the league to help cover construction costs for a new stadium, up to $150 million of which could be repaid by the league’s other 31 franchises. To receive the benefit, the Pegulas must commit at least $200 million of their own equity to the project. Jason Wolf and Tim O'Shei have the latest. Read more