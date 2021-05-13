[BN] Blitz: Game-by-game predictions: Charting a path to the playoffs

BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 13, 2021

Game-by-game predictions: Charting the Bills' path back to the postseason

The NFL season might still be four months away, but the draft and the schedule release a few weeks apart always makes it feel like Christmas in May.

Bills fans were left with a sour taste in their mouths when the 2020-21 season ended. A huge success of a season ended in blowout fashion to Kansas City, and that only left fans wanting to get right back to the AFC title game to see their Bills get another crack at reaching and winning a Super Bowl.

The Bills are well-equipped to get there.

And after last night, we now know the path they'll have to take to do it.

No, the Bills aren't opening the season in Tampa, as exciting as that would have been. But they do have four prime-time games in 2021, highlighted by an AFC championship game rematch against the Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 5.