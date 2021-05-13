[BN] Blitz: Game-by-game predictions: Charting a path to the playoffs

BY JEFF NEIBURG
May 13, 2021
Game-by-game predictions: Charting the Bills' path back to the postseason
The NFL season might still be four months away, but the draft and the schedule release a few weeks apart always makes it feel like Christmas in May.
Bills fans were left with a sour taste in their mouths when the 2020-21 season ended. A huge success of a season ended in blowout fashion to Kansas City, and that only left fans wanting to get right back to the AFC title game to see their Bills get another crack at reaching and winning a Super Bowl.
The Bills are well-equipped to get there.
And after last night, we now know the path they'll have to take to do it.
No, the Bills aren't opening the season in Tampa, as exciting as that would have been. But they do have four prime-time games in 2021, highlighted by an AFC championship game rematch against the Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 5.
The Bills could be 4-0 at that point ... but not in Jay Skurski's instant game-by-game analysis.
Here are Skurski's predictions for all 17 regular season games.
Observations: The Bills have the better quarterback in 15 out of their 17 games. They open the season at home. They have the "rest advantage" in two games. Downsides? They have the "rest disadvantage" in four games and have to go to New Orleans on a short week for Thanksgiving. Here are some other observations from the schedule.
Bills make some signings: Second-round pick Carlos "Boogie" Basham Jr., a defensive end from Wake Forest, signed his rookie contract. Seventh-round pick Jack Anderson, a guard from Texas Tech, also announced his signing on Instagram.
Buffalo also signed offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez, his agents announced on social media.
How cloud tech helped build the schedule: From the Associated Press: "The 272-game schedule the NFL released on Wednesday took a completely different journey to completion with computers from Amazon Web Services negotiating the trillions of possibilities on what day, what time and what network to play each game and officials at the league looking at more than 80,000 of them before making a final choice."
Leaguewide analysis: ESPN reporters made bold predictions and analyzed the schedule.
Nine takeaways from The Ringer: "The league is planning for a normal season, including a bet that Aaron Rodgers will still be playing football in Green Bay."
Sabres: Mike Harrington: As weird saga unfolds, Sabres go on offense against Jack Eichel
As coaching search begins, Don Granato reaffirms desire to lead Sabres
High schools: Lancaster, Orchard Park football stand in each other's way in quest for perfect ending
Orchard Park moves to boys volleyball final
Colleges: Two more UB football players enter transfer portal
Report: UB set to hire former Miami (Ohio) head coach as offensive coordinator
Baseball: The incentives keep coming to win over the unvaccinated. Will they be enough?
