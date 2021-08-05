[BN] Blitz: Gabriel Davis speaks softly, carries big stature

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Aug. 5, 2021
Gabriel Davis speaks softly, carries big stature in Bills WR corps
Notoriously, NFL receivers have been among the most talkative of players in the league. They make game-changing plays and score touchdowns, and sometimes let their opponents – and their fans – know about it.
While he's on the field with his teammates, however, Gabriel Davis is the anti-diva.
“Gabe doesn’t say a whole lot. Gabe just goes out there and does what he’s supposed to do," Jordan Poyer said.
That's because, Davis said, he's always been about humility.
“I’ve always been super humble and always know there’s opportunity, but there’s also going to be some mistakes," Davis said.
Maybe that dates back to the drop he had in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl while in college at UCF. Jason Wolf wrote last month about how that play helped fuel his rookie season.
Davis, a fourth round pick, became a big part of Josh Allen's lethal passing attack in 2020. His presence gives the Bills four legitimate receiving threats on the field when they go four-wide.
Will he take the next step in his second season? And what might that second step look like?
Mark Gaughan has more.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Desperation is not a good negotiating stance with Bills: Columnist Rod Watson says the most important players in the talks over the new football stadium "are the ones who won’t be at the table: you and me." Should Bills fans curb their enthusiasm? "If the team’s fans really want the Bills to stay here, the best thing they can do right now is be willing to let them leave," Watson writes. Read more
'No blank check': Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Wednesday said county and state negotiators haven't offered a limitless pool of money to the Buffalo Bills. "There will hopefully be a compromise in which we all come together, one way or another, and do what’s best for this community," he said. Read more
If you missed The Buffalo News' reporting on the subject, here are two stories from Tom Precious this week ...
Bills sign offensive lineman: The Bills signed guard/tackle Caleb Benenoch. They worked out Benenoch on Tuesday. Read more
How Mario Addison's grief impacted his first season in Buffalo: In case you missed it, Jay Skurski wrote about what the defensive lineman was going through. "I wanted it to fuel me, but it reversed on me. It kind of, like, had me down all the time." Read more
Observations: The Bills were off Wednesday. Miss our Day 6 observations? Here's what Mark Gaughan saw on the field Tuesday. Read more
Judge is old school: In case you didn't gather from his actions last season or after Tuesday's fight at camp, Giants coach Joe Judge is a bit of a throwback. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Sabres Mailbag: Predicting Dylan Cozens' role, breakout player and more Read more
Goalie Michael Houser returning to Sabres organization on AHL contract Read more
UB football: UB football gains a sense of normalcy at start of new season, with a new coach Read more
UB football coach Maurice Linguist on practice philosophies Watch
Five storylines to watch in UB football's preseason practices Read more
High schools: Meet the All-Western New York Scholar-Athlete team for spring Read more
Meet the All-WNY Scholar-Athlete spring honorable mention selections Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.