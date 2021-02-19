 Skip to main content
[BN] Blitz: Future looks bright for Bills kickers
[BN] Blitz: Future looks bright for Bills kickers

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 19, 2021

Corey Bojorquez and Tyler Bass were a stellar kicking combination for the Bills in 2020.

Bills position series: Future looks bright for young kickers

If everything goes as planned for the Bills, they shouldn't have to think or worry about the people kicking the football anytime soon.

Punter Corey Bojorquez is 24 years old and had one of the best punting seasons a Bills punter has ever had. Kicker Tyler Bass is 23 and just finished up a rather impressive rookie season after the Bills used a precious draft pick on him.

Pair them with long-snapper Reid Ferguson, 27, and the Bills have a talented trio.

"I am really fortunate to have really good players," special teams coach Heath Farwell said.

Those players include the guys not snapping and kicking the ball, too. But there's one important question for special teams this offseason: Will Andre Roberts be back?

In part nine of our series assessing the Bills' status at each position, Mark Gaughan has the scoop on special teams.

Cap floor: It remains to be seen where the salary cap will land, but the league informed teams Thursday that the salary cap will be at least $180 million for 2021, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It's not the worst-case scenario, but Mark Gaughan said it will be a "belt-tightening year for many teams." What does this mean for the Bills? Read more

Odds shift: The Cleveland Browns are new favorites to land J.J. Watt. Read more

Another top QB sent packing: The Carson Wentz situation in Philadelphia was finally resolved Thursday when ESPN reported that the Eagles were sending their quarterback to Indianapolis. Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes called it "the worst trade in Philadelphia sports history. It was forced by the most irredeemable and selfish sports villain not just in the history of the town, but perhaps in the history of sports." Read more

From The Ringer: "Philly traded Wentz to the Colts on Thursday and simultaneously incurred the largest dead cap penalty in NFL history. But in owning their mistake, the Eagles gained new avenues for the future." Here's what happens when big bets go bad. Read more

New helmets: The NFL will test out position-specific helmets. The AP's Tim Booth has more. Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

