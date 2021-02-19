[BN] Blitz: Future looks bright for Bills kickers

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 19, 2021

Bills position series: Future looks bright for young kickers

If everything goes as planned for the Bills, they shouldn't have to think or worry about the people kicking the football anytime soon.

Punter Corey Bojorquez is 24 years old and had one of the best punting seasons a Bills punter has ever had. Kicker Tyler Bass is 23 and just finished up a rather impressive rookie season after the Bills used a precious draft pick on him.

Pair them with long-snapper Reid Ferguson, 27, and the Bills have a talented trio.

"I am really fortunate to have really good players," special teams coach Heath Farwell said.

Those players include the guys not snapping and kicking the ball, too. But there's one important question for special teams this offseason: Will Andre Roberts be back?