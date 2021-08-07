[BN] Blitz: Future in good hands as Bills, Allen complete historic deal

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Aug. 7, 2021
Mark Gaughan: Bills' future in good hands as Brandon Beane closes deal on Josh Allen
Where were you when the news broke? It was a moment many Bills fans will remember for quite a long time, even if it was a conclusion that was long expected.
Josh Allen isn't going anywhere. The Buffalo quarterback signed a massive, six-year contract extension that makes him the highest-paid professional athlete in Buffalo sports history.
If there was any doubt Allen was the Bills' franchise quarterback, there are 253 million reasons why he most certainly is.
The Buffalo News has the story covered from many angles.
Jay Skurski has the in-depth news story on the signing here.
Mark Gaughan had this to say to start his column on the historic day: "I speak for a lot of Bills fans in saying it’s still a little hard to get used to the way the current Buffalo Bills regime operates.
This was another example of that. The Bills are in good hands, Gaughan wrote.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
What role will Cuomo play? The Bills want a lot ... a lot ... of money from state and county taxpayers to build a new stadium. That much is clear. What isn't clear? Whether or not Gov. Andrew Cuomo will play any role in what the team eventually gets. Tom Precious has the story on why that matters. Read more
What they said: Here's a video of Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane talking about the Allen deal. Watch
And the man of the hour, Josh Allen, on his extension. Watch
What did Allen have to say? Here's a full transcript. Read more
Happy birthday, mom: A special day for the Allen family happened on LaVonne Allen's birthday. “It’s really part of the goal of why you are playing this game. It has these types of opportunities to set you and your families up for a very long time." Read more
Observations: Oh yeah, they played football on the practice field in Orchard Park Friday. Allen, on cue, was practically unstoppable. Isaiah McKenzie might be the fastest player on the team, even if Matt Breida's 40 time is faster. Mark Gaughan has more on those and other observations from Friday. Read more
James P. McCoy also has a photo gallery from the session. View photos
Fans, players react: "Josh Allen should buy the Sabres," one fan joked. Here's some of the fan reaction on Twitter. Read more
As far as the player reaction, LeSean McCoy wants his old QB to buy him dinner. Read more
Where it ranks: Allen now has the second-largest annual salary in the NFL at $43 million per year. He is only behind Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has a 10-year, $450 million contract. Here are the players who make at least $25 million per season. Read more
Colts triplets evoke Bills memories: Edgerrin James, Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison will become the sixth set of Hall of Fame triplets: a quarterback, a running back and a wide receiver who played so surpassingly well together that they all made their way to Canton. Erik Brady is reminded of Buffalo's own set of triplets. Here's his latest column. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: History with coach Don Granato led Vinnie Hinostroza to sign with Sabres Read more
Sabres Mailbag: Predicting Dylan Cozens' role, breakout player and more Read more
Basketball: Amari DeBerry grateful for another opportunity to represent U.S. in FIBA World Cup Read more
'Legends' to be honored at event remembering Randy Smith summer basketball league Read more
7-foot center Harlan Obioha commits to Niagara University men's basketball Read more
Canisius men's basketball to open season at Miami (Fla.) Read more
Baseball: Meet the Coaches' All-WNY baseball first team for 2021 Read more
Hamburg Legion loses tough 1-0 game at regional Read more
Today in sports history: Aug. 7
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.