[BN] Blitz: Full coverage from Buffalo's big win in Kansas City

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 17, 2022

Full coverage: Bills knock off Chiefs in 24-20 comeback win

Josh Allen did Josh Allen things again, and if you're getting sort of "numb" to that sort of thing, you shouldn't be.

"Allen continues to redefine what his ceiling may be, and in so doing Sunday, led his team to a thrilling, come-from-behind victory against you know who," Jay Skurski wrote.

Kansas City led 20-17 in the fourth quarter, but Allen's big strike to Dawson Knox flipped the score and, the Bills hoped, changed the narrative. Now, maybe, the road to the Super Bowl goes through Buffalo.

Allen's brilliance was one thing, but the Bills don't win Sunday without their biggest offseason acquisition.

This was why the Bills went out and got Von Miller.

Miller had a huge fourth-quarter sack on Patrick Mahomes and later helped force the interception that decided the game.

Speaking of that interception ... Bills rookie Kaiir Elam, who had a great interception of his own earlier in the game, called Taron Johnson's play "a Kobe moment."

“Football is going to be football, so I always count on Taron,” wide receiver Stefon Diggs said. “I told him he was gonna get one earlier in the week. I’m Miss Cleo, obviously.”

Katherine Fitzgerald wrote about the play that sealed Buffalo's win at Arrowhead.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Plays that shaped the game: How did Josh Allen and the offense get it done? Mark Gaughan takes us inside the plays that helped shape the 24-20 victory, including how Allen finally beat the blitz. Read more

Poyer took a car service: Safety Jordan Poyer was not medically cleared to fly to Kansas City, so he rode about 15 hours in a luxury van to be there for the Bills’ 24-20 victory in Kansas City on Sunday. Read more

Report card: Hey, professor, the Bills beat the Chiefs. Just give everyone A's. Well, nearly every part of the Bills earned their high mark. Here's Jay Skurski's report card from the win. Read more

Three questions: What are the odds this win eventually secures for Buffalo home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs? Who deserves the three stars of the game and what is the significance in relation to the Chiefs? What’s an underrated aspect of this game that bodes well for Buffalo if these two teams meet again in January? Here are Mark Gaughan's answers to those questions. Read more

Photos: The scene in Kansas City before the game was full on anticipation. View photos

During the game, there were plenty of must-see moments, like Josh Allen's leap over Justin Reid. View photos

FMIA leads with Bills-Chiefs: Peter King's weekly column led with Buffalo's big win in Kansas City. "These two teams just seem destined to meet again," he wrote. Read more

Mac Jones is on notice: New England's quarterback, Bailey Zappe, isn't budging, Boston Herald columnist Karen Guregian wrote. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

