[BN] Blitz: From wasteland to wonderland: How the Bills attract free agents

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 14, 2021
From wasteland to wonderland: How the Bills are attracting free agents
Think back to the forgotten 2000s and 2010s era of Buffalo Bills football.
More than a half dozen coaches. A lot of losing. Buffalo was a hard enough sell to a free agent as it was, but with those factors? Coming to Buffalo at that time meant coming to a wasteland.
"Unless the contract offer was staggering – and, usually, overpayment was the only way the Bills could get a player in the open market to give so much as a sniff in their direction – the list of negatives, whether perceived or accurate, made it nearly impossible for the team to do business with coveted free agents," Vic Carucci wrote.
Oh, how things have changed.
The Bills have a franchise quarterback. A coach who has established a wining culture. A general manager who seems eager to deal right now and who has had some success in the draft. And, like always, they have a rabid fan base.
The legal tampering period begins tonight at midnight, and the way Micah Hyde sees it, "the pros outweigh the cons in Buffalo right now."
How'd we get here? Carucci takes a deep dive into how Buffalo went from wasteland to wonderland for free agents.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
More savings: From Jay Skurski: "The pay cuts taken by Bills defensive linemen Mario Addison and Vernon Butler are expected to save the team $3.99 million, according to a report Saturday from the NFL Network." Read more
Mailbag: What does bringing back Matt Milano and Daryl Williams do to the Bills' free agency plans? Will any of the practice squad guys contribute in 2021? Are the Bills motivated to get Josh Allen's deal done before the cap "explodes?" Is Ryan Fitzpatrick done? Jay Skurski answered those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more
Where there's a will, there's a way: The moves Brandon Beane made this week came as a surprise, but the Bills have Matt Milano and Daryl Williams back because Beane showed how badly he wanted them with his actions. In case you missed it yesterday, here's Vic Carucci's column on Beane finding a way. Read more
Shift inside: With Williams back, the Bills' focus on the offensive line moves inside. Read more
Poyer on sobriety: In an Instagram post, Bills safety Jordan Poyer said he quit drinking a year ago because he "was an alcoholic." He said after the Bills lost to Houston in the playoffs that he "drank every damn day" for five weeks. Read more
Simulating free agency: ESPN reporters took a crack at predicting which free agents were going where and for how much money. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Sabres aim to 'persevere' with Jack Eichel out for the 'foreseeable future' Read more
The Wraparound: Sabres' winless streak reaches 10 with 3-0 loss to Penguins Read more
Mike Harrington: On 10th anniversary of Rick Martin's death, Sabres' fall remains shocking Read more
Inside the NHL: Imagine the Leafs winning the Stanley Cup ... in Buffalo Read more
Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings Read more
Colleges: St. Bonaventure faces VCU for Atlantic 10 title, automatic NCAA Tournament berth Read more
UB men's basketball loses to Ohio in MAC championship game, 84-69 Read more
These historic venues are hosts of the 2021 NCAA Tournament Read more
High schools: Big three help O'Hara girls basketball capture eighth straight Monsignor Martin title Read more
Orchard Park swimming medley sets sectional record in Erie Bracket final Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.