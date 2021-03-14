[BN] Blitz: From wasteland to wonderland: How the Bills attract free agents

BY JEFF NEIBURG

From wasteland to wonderland: How the Bills are attracting free agents

Think back to the forgotten 2000s and 2010s era of Buffalo Bills football.

More than a half dozen coaches. A lot of losing. Buffalo was a hard enough sell to a free agent as it was, but with those factors? Coming to Buffalo at that time meant coming to a wasteland.

"Unless the contract offer was staggering – and, usually, overpayment was the only way the Bills could get a player in the open market to give so much as a sniff in their direction – the list of negatives, whether perceived or accurate, made it nearly impossible for the team to do business with coveted free agents," Vic Carucci wrote.

Oh, how things have changed.

The Bills have a franchise quarterback. A coach who has established a wining culture. A general manager who seems eager to deal right now and who has had some success in the draft. And, like always, they have a rabid fan base.