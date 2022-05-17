[BN] Blitz: From CAA to the NFL: Christian Benford is ready for the leap

BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 17, 2022

From the CAA to the NFL: New Bills cornerback Christian Benford is ready to make a big leap

How do you get to the NFL from the Colonial Athletic Association, a conference in the NCAA's FCS division?

It requires a lot of work.

When the Bills selected Villanova's Christian Benford in the sixth round of the draft, they called out his work ethic in his biography.

“I feel like I've got to outwork everybody, no matter what position I'm in, what age, no matter where they come from,” Benford said.

Benford is 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds. While he played some safety, Brandon Beane said he'll start off as a cornerback.

Where does Benford's work ethic come from?

Jay Skurski has the story.

Leslie Frazier honored for lifetime achievement as an assistant coach in the NFL: Frazier was named one of two winners Monday of the 2022 Paul “Dr. Z” Zimmerman Award, which is chosen by members of the Professional Football Writers of America and is given for lifetime achievement as an assistant coach in the NFL. Read more

UB cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram signs with Buffalo Bills: University at Buffalo cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram and Penn defensive tackle Prince Emili have signed with the Bills, bringing the total to four players earning contracts after taking part in the weekend rookie minicamp. Read more

4 Bills Hall of Famers planning support of shooting victims: Thurman Thomas said he and several teammates are coming together in Buffalo this week to support the families of shooting victims. Read more

Former Canisius star TJ Wheatley signs with Las Vegas Raiders: T.J. Wheatley, the Buffalo News Player of the Year at Canisius in 2014, has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, a team his father, Tyrone, played for in six seasons. Read more

With heavy hearts, Hyde and Allen show love at softball event: "“This has become home to me,” Micah Hyde said. “I heard the news yesterday. I’m shocked. I still can’t believe it. There’s hate in the world. You try to erase it with love. We’re out here today showing the community love." Read more

Buck, Aikman excited about starting over: From the Associated Press: "Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have met their ESPN co-workers for the first time as they prepare to take over in the 'Monday Night Football' booth." Read more

Sabres: Jack Quinn, JJ Peterka blossom in Rochester under Sabres' development plan Read more

Inside the NHL: Sabres' development takes another step with Amerks' trip to the Calder Cup Playoffs Read more

Colleges: Ronni Nwora circles back to Buffalo, will join UB women's basketball program Read more

Niagara Falls' Avion Harris wins NJCAA Division III national title in 1,500 meters Read more

High schools: Southwestern's Dontae Hoose earns top honor at Ilio DiPaolo Scholarship Awards dinner Read more

Section VI boys golf championship and state qualifier results; first BPS student makes state tourney Read more

Nardin softball success starts with its three aces Read more

St. Joe's wins first Varsity 8+ rowing scholastic state championship Read more

Today in sports history: May 17

