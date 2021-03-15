 Skip to main content
[BN] Blitz: Free agency roundtable: The one player our staff thinks the Bills should sign
[BN] Blitz: Free agency roundtable: The one player our staff thinks the Bills should sign

  • Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 15, 2021

Chiefs Buccaneers Super Bowl Football (copy)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski celebrates after a touchdown during Super Bowl 55.

Bills free agency roundtable: biggest surprise and one player to watch

The legal tampering period began just a few hours ago, and for all intents and purposes free agency is underway.

Of course, for the Bills, free agency has been ongoing, and general manager Brandon Beane has been quite busy so far as the Bills have brought back a few key players in Matt Milano, Daryl Williams and, the latest, Jon Feliciano. They've also restructured a few deals to create some salary cap magic.

But Beane's work is far from done. If the Bills want to close the talent gap between them and the two-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs, they still have some work to do.

Who should they sign? And what surprises could be up Beane's sleeve?

Bills reporters Vic Carucci, Jay Skurski, Mark Gaughan and Jason Wolf provide their thoughts on the one player who they want the Bills to sign and predict the biggest surprise of Bills' free agency.

Assessing the cornerback market: One thing the Bills haven't done as they've turned things around the last few seasons is find someone reliable to start opposite Tre'Davious white. The last three seasons, three different guys have been signed to line up on the other side. All three found themselves splitting time or losing time to Levi Wallace. How will they plan for the CB2 spot in 2021? There are plenty of options to consider, as Jay Skurski highlights in the latest installment of our free agency series. Read more

O-line intact: The Bills must be very comfortable with their offensive line, because in bringing back Jon Feliciano Sunday, the unit will remain intact. That unit, however, did not ever see the field at the same time. Read more

Another bonus of signing Jon Feliciano? The Bills get to keep around one of their most interesting players, as Jason Wolf brought to light in this November feature on the multifaceted big man. Read more

Wasteland to wonderland: Why do these guys want to come back? Why are the Bills suddenly a destination instead of an afterthought? In case you missed it, here's Vic Carucci's deep dive into how the transformation happened. Read more

Connecting with the Bills: This Ontario woman became a Bills fan thanks to her husband. She loved being part of the crowd and tailgating at Hammer’s Lot. Then, she got ovarian cancer. Kristin Leigh Baker would have turned 44 today, but she died last month. Erik Brady has the story of the woman who "sometimes she used music as a language all its own to reach kids with autism." The journey included a trading of messages with the late Pancho Billa. Read more

Brees retires: Future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees announced his retirement Sunday. Read more

Top 200: Free agency begins this week. Pro Football Focus ranked the top 200 free agents. Read more

Sabres: Carter Hutton hoping to build off strong showing vs. Penguins in Sabres' net Read more

Mike Harrington: On 10th anniversary of Rick Martin's death, Sabres' fall remains shocking Read more

Inside the NHL: Imagine the Leafs winning the Stanley Cup ... in Buffalo Read more

Colleges: Great defense gives Bona Atlantic 10 crown, momentum going into NCAA Tournament Read more

Watch now: St. Bonaventure videographer restrained by security after A-10 title game Read more

UB men's basketball accepts bid to play in NIT, will open against Colorado State Read more

Niagara University advances in hockey upset behind Chad Veltri's goaltending Read more

Life on the bubble: Brackets set for return of March Madness Read more

High schools: Big three help O'Hara girls basketball capture eighth straight Monsignor Martin title Read more

Orchard Park swimming medley sets sectional record in Erie Bracket final Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

