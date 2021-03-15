[BN] Blitz: Free agency roundtable: The one player our staff thinks the Bills should sign

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Assessing the cornerback market: One thing the Bills haven't done as they've turned things around the last few seasons is find someone reliable to start opposite Tre'Davious white. The last three seasons, three different guys have been signed to line up on the other side. All three found themselves splitting time or losing time to Levi Wallace. How will they plan for the CB2 spot in 2021? There are plenty of options to consider, as Jay Skurski highlights in the latest installment of our free agency series. Read more