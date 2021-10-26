 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
[BN] Blitz: Former West Seneca East, UB tackle signs with Bills
0 comments

[BN] Blitz: Former West Seneca East, UB tackle signs with Bills

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 26, 2021

UB football spring scrimmage

Lineman Evin Ksiezarczyk.

Former West Seneca East, UB tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk signs with Bills' practice squad

What kid from Western New York hasn't dreamed about it? Probably more than once, too.

"I feel like it's every kid's dream if you're growing up in Buffalo, a fan of the Bills, is to play for your hometown team," Evin Ksiezarczyk said Monday during a phone conversation with The Buffalo News.

Ksiezarczyk is one step closer to making that happen. The former West Seneca East and University at Buffalo offensive tackle was signed to the Bills' practice squad Monday, following a workout Wednesday.

A 6-foot-6, 310-pounder, Ksiezarczyak was most recently with Washington's practice squad and was released Sept. 17. He had spent the spring and summer with Minnesota after being signed in May following a tryout at rookie camp. 

He is now one of two offensive linemen on the 16-player practice squad.

Jay Skurski has the story on the local guy inching closer to making his dreams come true.

READ MORE

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

NFL rewind: From Milt Northrop: "If Buffalo Bills fans were not aware after Monday night’s loss at Tennessee, there may be some road blocks ahead on Buffalo’s quest for a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs." Here's a look back at Week 7 of the NFL. Read more

How to donate: Bills fans have been showing Brian Daboll their support after losing his grandparents. The Daboll family has requested that donations in his grandfather’s memory go to the West Seneca West Football Alumni. Read more

Bills roundtable: Who has been the Bills’ unsung hero? What has been the biggest surprise so far? What is your biggest concern going forward? What is the next “circle the date” game on the schedule? Our staff answered those questions. Read more

Bills will get a fortune in next TV contract: The Bills and the rest of the NFL's teams are expected to receive an annual payment of $321 million when the new television contract kicks in. Will that lead to stable ticket prices? Alan Pergament says to forget about that idea. Read more

Longtime NFL official dies: NFL replay official Carl Madsen died Sunday at the age of 71 while returning home from the Chiefs-Titans game. Read more

Jets make a move: With Zach Wilson sidelined for a few weeks, the Jets traded with Philly for Joe Flacco. Read more

Has the media been unfair to Tua? Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated takes a look. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Mike Harrington: At least for one night, Sabres reach the Lightning's gold standard Read more

Observations: Sabres get back on the attack, stifle Lightning in 5-1 win Read more

Photos: Buffalo Sabres defeat Tampa Bay Lightning, 5-1 View photos

Baseball: Major League Baseball work stoppage almost certain on Dec. 2 Read more

Colleges: Canisius, Niagara basketball teams hope to create routine 2021-22 season Read more

High schools: St. Francis football moves to top spot in final regular season large school poll Read more

Trench Trophy, Connolly Cup, Character award honorees for Week 8 in high school football Read more

St. Mary's soccer star Shae O'Rourke eclipses 300 career points Read more

Local crews compete in Head of the Buffalo, Head of the Charles Read more

City Honors girls swimmers sweep all 12 events to win All-High title Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News