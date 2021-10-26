[BN] Blitz: Former West Seneca East, UB tackle signs with Bills

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Former West Seneca East, UB tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk signs with Bills' practice squad

What kid from Western New York hasn't dreamed about it? Probably more than once, too.

"I feel like it's every kid's dream if you're growing up in Buffalo, a fan of the Bills, is to play for your hometown team," Evin Ksiezarczyk said Monday during a phone conversation with The Buffalo News.

Ksiezarczyk is one step closer to making that happen. The former West Seneca East and University at Buffalo offensive tackle was signed to the Bills' practice squad Monday, following a workout Wednesday.

A 6-foot-6, 310-pounder, Ksiezarczyak was most recently with Washington's practice squad and was released Sept. 17. He had spent the spring and summer with Minnesota after being signed in May following a tryout at rookie camp.

He is now one of two offensive linemen on the 16-player practice squad.