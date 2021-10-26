[BN] Blitz: Former West Seneca East, UB tackle signs with Bills

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Oct. 26, 2021
Former West Seneca East, UB tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk signs with Bills' practice squad
What kid from Western New York hasn't dreamed about it? Probably more than once, too.
"I feel like it's every kid's dream if you're growing up in Buffalo, a fan of the Bills, is to play for your hometown team," Evin Ksiezarczyk said Monday during a phone conversation with The Buffalo News.
Ksiezarczyk is one step closer to making that happen. The former West Seneca East and University at Buffalo offensive tackle was signed to the Bills' practice squad Monday, following a workout Wednesday.
A 6-foot-6, 310-pounder, Ksiezarczyak was most recently with Washington's practice squad and was released Sept. 17. He had spent the spring and summer with Minnesota after being signed in May following a tryout at rookie camp.
He is now one of two offensive linemen on the 16-player practice squad.
Jay Skurski has the story on the local guy inching closer to making his dreams come true.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
NFL rewind: From Milt Northrop: "If Buffalo Bills fans were not aware after Monday night’s loss at Tennessee, there may be some road blocks ahead on Buffalo’s quest for a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs." Here's a look back at Week 7 of the NFL. Read more
How to donate: Bills fans have been showing Brian Daboll their support after losing his grandparents. The Daboll family has requested that donations in his grandfather’s memory go to the West Seneca West Football Alumni. Read more
Bills roundtable: Who has been the Bills’ unsung hero? What has been the biggest surprise so far? What is your biggest concern going forward? What is the next “circle the date” game on the schedule? Our staff answered those questions. Read more
Bills will get a fortune in next TV contract: The Bills and the rest of the NFL's teams are expected to receive an annual payment of $321 million when the new television contract kicks in. Will that lead to stable ticket prices? Alan Pergament says to forget about that idea. Read more
Longtime NFL official dies: NFL replay official Carl Madsen died Sunday at the age of 71 while returning home from the Chiefs-Titans game. Read more
Jets make a move: With Zach Wilson sidelined for a few weeks, the Jets traded with Philly for Joe Flacco. Read more
Has the media been unfair to Tua? Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated takes a look. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Mike Harrington: At least for one night, Sabres reach the Lightning's gold standard Read more
Observations: Sabres get back on the attack, stifle Lightning in 5-1 win Read more
Photos: Buffalo Sabres defeat Tampa Bay Lightning, 5-1 View photos
Baseball: Major League Baseball work stoppage almost certain on Dec. 2 Read more
Colleges: Canisius, Niagara basketball teams hope to create routine 2021-22 season Read more
High schools: St. Francis football moves to top spot in final regular season large school poll Read more
Trench Trophy, Connolly Cup, Character award honorees for Week 8 in high school football Read more
St. Mary's soccer star Shae O'Rourke eclipses 300 career points Read more
Local crews compete in Head of the Buffalo, Head of the Charles Read more
City Honors girls swimmers sweep all 12 events to win All-High title Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.