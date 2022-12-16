[BN] Blitz: For Sam Martin, punting in Highmark winds both science and art

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 16, 2022

PlayAction: For Bills' Sam Martin, punting in Highmark winds is both science and art

Winds from 15 to 30 mph, maybe more at times. Lake-effect snow possible. Temperatures in the 20s.

Ideal kicking weather, right?

Sam Martin has been around. He has played in 152 games during his 10 seasons in the NFL, including in wintry weather in Philadelphia, Denver, Kansas City, Green Bay and Chicago.

None of those places prepared him for the weather events of Highmark Stadium.

And those Orchard Park winds?

“They’re definitely the trickiest in the league,” Martin said. “The difference is you can be standing on one 30-yard line and it’s doing one thing, and then walk to the 50 and it’s doing something different."

The Bills have a number of advantages Saturday, but one of them could be the ability to control field position in a way that Miami isn't used to.

Mark Gaughan wrote about how Martin is preparing for Saturday. Punting in Orchard Park is a science and an art.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

How Nyheim Hines is adjusting to Buffalo: “Getting acclimated on the field, it takes a team – or a village,” Hines said. “Off the field, it does, too. I needed to figure out a place to live. I needed the do's and don’ts of this area." Hines had plenty of helping hands in the Bills' organization. Jay Skurski wrote about the process. "It's the life part outside of it that people don't realize." Read more

How we see it: Jay Skurski summed it up pretty well: "Playing on a short week, in less-than-ideal elements, and on the road for the third straight game is a big ask for Miami. It should allow the Bills to put the division in a chokehold." Here's how our staff sees tomorrow night's game going. Read more

Injury report: The Bills’ injury report looks quite different than it did in Week 3. Here's how things are shaping up heading into the weekend. Read more

How Cole Beasley ended up back in Buffalo: Katherine Fitzgerald covered all the bases in her story on Beasley's return to the Bills, including how he reached out to the Bills and why he's putting his social media comments in the past. Read more

For Stefon Diggs, small market is no obstacle to deals: Small market? No problem. Stefon Diggs has made himself into one of the league’s most marketable players. “I feel like if you’re good at what you do, they’ll find you," Diggs said. Read more

Mock draft season is here: The Ringer's first 2023 mock draft is out. Who will the Bills be targeting at No. 31? Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Observations: Short-handed Sabres get huge night from Luukkonen in stunner over Avalanche Read more

In AHL trade, Sabres acquire Youngstown native Joseph Cecconi from Dallas for Oskari Laaksonen Read more

Injured goalie Eric Comrie rejoins Sabres on road trip, looks for reset of his season Read more

Colleges: 'Let's do this, let's win it all': Hutch-Tech's Abdi Salim helps Syracuse to national men's soccer championship Read more

High schools: East Aurora's Gary Schutrum gets 400th win, wants to continue coaching to impact lives of players Read more

10 storylines and more for boys basketball season in WNY Read more

10 players to watch in WNY high school boys basketball Read more

Today in sports history: Dec. 16

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.