[BN] Blitz: For battle-tested Bills, failure is not an option vs. banged-up Dolphins

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 12, 2023

Mark Gaughan: For battle-tested Bills, failure is not an option vs. banged-up Dolphins

Sunday afternoon feels more like a "can't-lose" than a "must-win" for the Bills if that makes any sense.

The Dolphins, without their starting quarterback and with a slew of other injuries, are playing with house money after making the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Bills are nearly two-touchdown favorites.

All of the pressure, it seems, is on the Bills. They're playing for Damar. They're playing for a region that has been through so much. They're playing for themselves, and all the expectations that came attached to this season.

A surprise loss Sunday would render this season a failure.

Sunday will mark the third Bills-Dolphins matchup of the season.

For perspective on what that means, we turn to resident philosopher Dion Dawkins...

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Podcast: Following an emotional week that included many positive updates on the recovery of Damar Hamlin, the Bills will face the Dolphins in the AFC wild-card round. The News' Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan preview the matchup and discuss strengths and potential weaknesses of the Bills entering the postseason in this week's PlayAction podcast. Listen here

Wednesday notebook/injury report: Nyheim Hines was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week... obviously. The Bills, meanwhile, had a very different injury report from the one Miami put out. Read more

Bills open Hyde's window: He will not play Sunday, but on Wednesday the Bills opened the 21-day practice window for Micah Hyde. Same with Jamison Crowder. Katherine Fitzgerald has more on what that means for the Bills. Read more

Hamlin's reps filed to trademark two phrases: Damar Hamlin is looking to trademark “Did we win” and “Three is back,” according to filings from Jan. 6 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. “We had too many people trying to immediately capitalize off of HIS story, so we decided to launch something and give back," Jordon Rooney said. Read more

Hamlin discharged: Damar Hamlin is home. The Bills safety was released from the hospital on Wednesday, nine days after he collapsed in cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati. "It's a blessing,” Dion Dawkins said. “That just shows the type of kid that he is, that he's fought and he's continuing to win." Read more

What happens to the GoFundMe, foundation?: After millions poured in, things will have to be ramped up. That will likely require many changes to the foundation, including creating more controls for Chasing M's, appointing a board of directors, hiring staff or recruiting volunteers and bringing on professionals specializing in nonprofit compliance. Read more

10 rules for hiring a coach: "Five NFL teams are looking for a new head coach, and we’re here to help with these simple guidelines for who NFL owners should hire. Presenting: The Ringer’s Guide to Hiring a Head Coach." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Rasmus Asplund hopes he gave Sabres food for thought to get more ice time Read more

Sabres lose defenseman Casey Fitzgerald on waivers to Florida Read more

Colleges: Inside the Big 4: Niagara basketball commemorates Calvin Murphy, Hubie Brown, Larry Costello with bobbleheads Read more

Big 4 All-Bobblehead team: Who made the cut from UB, Canisius, Niagara and St. Bonaventure? Read more

Report: UB football to part ways with offensive coordinator Shane Montgomery Read more

Big 4 basketball notebook: Canisius forward Sisi Eleko thrives on confidence Read more

High schools: Bennett's Rashard Perry named state Class AA Co-Player of the Year in football Read more

Sacred Heart's Meghan Trapper becomes 11th Shark to score 1,000 points Read more

Today in sports history: Jan. 12

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.