[BN] Blitz: First week of camp has been baptism by fire for Kaiir Elam

BY JEFF NEIBURG

July 31, 2022

First week of training camp has been baptism by fire for Bills' first-round draft pick Kaiir Elam

A result of Tre'Davious White starting training camp on the PUP list is rookie Kaiir Elam getting to match up quite often with Stefon Diggs.

The Bills have to like what they see from Elam, who hasn't backed down from one of the best receivers in football.

Diggs is tough on rookies, especially ones he thinks have the potential to be good players in the NFL.

"Of course they’re going to expect a lot out of him immediately, but I feel like he’s up to the task and hope we can build off it," Diggs said of Elam.

The first week of training camp has been baptism by fire for Elam, who is getting a lot of work, sometimes in unusual ways. Defensive backs coach John Butler has Elam wear boxing gloves during certain drills in an effort to get him out of the habit of using his hands and grabbing.

Jay Skurski has more on the top pick.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Observations: Practice gets chippy as the Bills put on the pads: Practice Saturday ended with some fireworks when starting quarterback Josh Allen shoved defensive tackle Jordan Phillips up high on the final play of 11-on-11 drills. It was the first day pads were on, and the defensive line finally got to get a little more physical. Meanwhile, the punter battle tipped toward Matt Araiza (as far as hang times go), and third-year receiver Isaiah Hodgins had a good day. Here are Jay Skurski's observations from Pittsford. Read more

Here is a photo gallery from Saturday's workout. View photos

Mailbag: How concerned should you be about the banged-up offensive line? What does "non-contact" really mean (a foreshadowing question if there ever was one)? How has O.J. Howard looked? Could this be the last year the Bills go on the road for camp? Answers to those questions and others were in this week's mailbag. Read more

Speaking of that punter battle ... In case you missed it Matt Haack's strong start makes it clear this competition might last most of the summer. Read more

Young Jets trio passing early tests: This past draft marked the second time the Jets had more than two first-round picks since 1970. Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson and Jermaine Johnson joined New York with high expectations, and they are looking good early on in camp. Read more

Why Gardner Minshew spent his offseason in old prison bus: "It's Super Bowl or bust for him. When most guys are out traveling to different islands and stuff like that, he's literally living in the back of a bus outside of his gym and throwing three times a week the entire year." The Eagles' backup quarterback lived in a bus outside a Florida gym. He hooked the bus up to the gym's electric to power his fridge, the (semi-effective) air conditioning unit and his cooking station. He showered outside. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Baseball: Sean Kirst: Dennis Crawley sets new goals after year with ALS: 'Amazing to see what he's done' Read more

One game made Bob Patterson a Buffalo baseball hero. One season made him a Hall of Famer Read more

Basketball: Alex Nwora, Jordan Nwora help expand sport of basketball, give back to communities Read more

Blue Collar U tops Red Scare 74-69, reaches final of The Basketball Tournament Read more

High schools: How Section VI will be impacted by state's addition of sixth class in high school sports Read more

Sabres: Sabres prospect Olivier Nadeau out 4-6 months after shoulder surgery Read more

Prospects Challenge to feature 6 teams, 3 games for Sabres Read more

Today in sports history: July 31

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.