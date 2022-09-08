[BN] Blitz: Everything you need to know ahead of tonight's Bills-Rams opener

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Sept. 8, 2022

Our picks, plus a scouting report for tonight's anticipated Bills-Rams opener in LA

The waiting is finally over. Tonight in Los Angeles, 228 days of pain and agony are erased with a new season full of hope for football fans in Western New York.

The Bills, favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in franchise history, open the 2022 NFL season against the last team to do so, the reigning champion Los Angeles Rams.

History is not on Buffalo's side out west. Dating back to Super Bowl XXXIV, the defending champion is 18-3 in the following year’s season opener.

Will that trend continue? Here's how our staff is picking tonight's opening game in LA.

Earning a victory likely means limiting Aaron Donald's effectiveness. That's priority No. 1 for Buffalo's offensive line.

Even though Donald is a one-man wrecking crew who was rewarded this offseason with the biggest contract ever for a non-quarterback, the Bills still have an edge in this matchup when they're throwing the ball.

Here's Jay Skurski's scouting report breaking down each facet of the game.

On the other side of the ball, newcomer Von Miller is having an impact on his new teammates already, and using him in tandem with big man Ed Oliver will go a long way.

In case you missed it, our new PlayAction Podcast launched this week and delivers concise analysis from Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

How Isaiah McKenzie has become an integral part of the offense: Don't be confused by McKenzie's tendency to be the "class clown" type. The diminutive wide receiver is one of the hardest workers on the Bills. Here's Jay Skurski's deep dive on how McKenzie has grown into this larger role with the offense. Read more

Bills fans dare to believe in the dream: A man in Lackawanna once told Sean Kirst that a Bills Super Bowl win wouldn't change his life ... "It will change my insides." That was 1991, and more than 30 years later fans like Lenny are still waiting.

So, yeah, Kirst wants to "see it for the legion of Western New Yorkers who think every day of parents or grandparents who dreamed of a Super Bowl trophy, but did not live long enough to witness it. What they sought was really an unseen spiritual shift, a longing passed down to children and grandchildren who learned early about following the Bills. Maybe this season, finally, is when their insides change." Read more

Stafford poses a big test for Bills' four-man rush: Mark Gaughan's weekly analysis column ahead of the Bills game this week focuses in on Matthew Stafford's precision against the blitz, and why Thursday night is a big test for Buffalo's four-man rush (and Von Miller). Read more

Bills sign Knox to four-year extension: “I love the city of Buffalo," Dawson Knox said. "It couldn’t be a better football city. I fell in love with the fans, with just the culture here." Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but NFL Network reported it was for up to $53.6 million in new money, with $31 million in guarantees. Read more

Our picks around the league: Who will win each division, the major league awards, plus the Super Bowl? Here's how our staff sees this season playing out. Read more

Get ready for the flags: Carl Cheffers, whose officiating crew called the most penalties in the NFL last season, has drawn the assignment for Thursday’s season opener between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams. Read more

Bills fans party in LA: Bills fans celebrated Wednesday at a welcome party hosted by the South Bay Backers of LA at Baja Sharkeez at Hermosa Beach. Here are photos from the party. View photos

Hype train continues: The Ringer's talented group of football writers, 10 in all, were asked to pick the division winners and Super Bowl champion. Seven (!!) of them have the Bills winning it all. Read more

