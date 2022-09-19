[BN] Blitz: Everything you need to know ahead of Bills-Titans

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Sept. 19, 2022

Bills open home schedule with Monday Night Football matchup

Well, Sunday was certainly a pretty unpredictable day of football, especially after 3 p.m., when things around the league got interesting.

Bills fans want nothing to do with that kind of interesting tonight. The Bills are 10-point favorites, and a raucous crowd witnessing the beginning of a Bills season with expectations not felt since the early '90s would be plenty happy to see a chalk result against the visiting Tennessee Titans, who have given the Bills fits in the last few seasons.

Third time's the charm? Our staff gave their predictions for how tonight's game at Highmark Stadium is going to go down.

Bills-Titans is the first of two "Monday Night Football" kickoffs tonight, and ESPN's “NFL Live” crew is coming to Western New York for its 4 p.m. show.

Fans are encouraged to attend.

The matchup with the Titans continues the Rodger Saffold revenge tour. The veteran guard will face one of his former teams for the second consecutive game.

No one on the Bills has more experience than Saffold, who is in his 13th season. And few players take care of their body quite like he does either.

“We don't call him ‘The Stallion’ for nothing,” veteran lineman David Quessenberry said.

Jay Skurski has the story on Saffold and how he's made it this far in the NFL.

Mailbag: How should the coaching staff proceed with James Cook after his fumble? Do the Bills have a new enforcer? Is Ken Dorsey really calling all those run plays for Josh Allen? Jay Skurski answered those questions and a bunch of others in this week's mailbag. Read more

Gaughan's analysis: Few people dissect X's and O's and understand the game quite like The News' Mark Gaughan when it comes to the Bills.

This week's PlayAction column explains why Taron Johnson punching above his weight could be key for the Bills tonight, and takes readers inside the Bills-Titans matchup. Read more

Earlier this week, Gaughan wrote about Derrick Henry, who is always worth the price of admission. Now, the Bills owe him some payback. Read more

PlayAction podcast: Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan discuss the offense being in midseason form, underrated Bills defensive lineman DaQuan Jones and look at how difficult it is to stop the Titans' Derrick Henry on this week's podcast episode. Listen here

Bills fans, far and wide, revved up for home opener: “You can imagine what the stadium will be like Monday – it’s going to be electric,” Del Reid said. This year's opener comes with an extra measure of enthusiasm, Mike Petro wrote. Read more

Heading to the game? The Bills will continue to test a new security screening system at what is usually a busy Gate 5. Here are the details. Read more

Scouting report: There's a reason why the Bills are big favorites vs. the visiting Titans. They have advantages all over the field. Jay Skurski detailed those advantages in this week's scouting report. Read more

Are the Dolphins for real? They weren't all that impressive in their Week 1 win. That changed Sunday afternoon ... in a flash. Their wide receivers showed off their speed and it looked a bit scary for opposing teams. Here's more on Miami's speedsters from the Miami Herald. Read more

The Amazon experience comes to the NFL: From The Ringer: "Thursday night’s Chiefs-Chargers game showed that Amazon won’t revolutionize how football games are broadcast; it’ll just try to sell you Prime as you watch." Read more

Sabres: Mike Harrington: This is an unusual Sabres training camp, with a mostly set roster but uncertain path Read more

UB football: UB football drops to 0-3 after 38-26 loss at Coastal Carolina Read more

High schools: Prep talk: Canisius wins home opener, McKinley starts 3-0 Read more

