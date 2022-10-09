[BN] Blitz: Everything you need to know ahead of Bills-Steelers

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 9, 2022

Everything you need to know ahead of Bills-Steelers

The Bills are dealing as the largest favorite of this early NFL season. Oddsmakers say they should win by about 14 points, and that means they will likely have matchups all over the field this afternoon vs. the visiting Steelers.

Jay Skurski's scouting report goes inside each facet of the game to explain who has an advantage and why. Here's why the Bills should dominate today.

Today marks the second home game for the Bills so far during the 2022-23 season. As you all know, it's not cheap to go to a Bills game at Highmark Stadium. But, as Mike Petro reports, it could be a lot worse.

Highmark Stadium rates toward the cheapest NFL venues in two analyses conducted before the start of the season based on expenses of attending a game and the game day experience for fans.

Here's how the cost of a beer, hot dogs and an Airbnb stack up for Bills and Sabres games.

The Bills made a series of moves Saturday in advance of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, including signing wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins and defensive back Ja'Marcus Ingram to the 53-man roster.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Deadline for a stadium benefits plan nears – with no sign of a final deal: From Mike Petro and Sandra Tan: "The clock is ticking to reach a community benefits deal for the new Buffalo Bills stadium, and it is looking increasingly likely that the latest deadline will pass without an agreement ... One unresolved issue is how much the Bills will spend on community initiatives." Read more

Updated concussion protocol: The National Football League and the NFL Players Association agreed to update the league's concussion protocol on Saturday. Here's what that means. Read more

How to deal with Minkah Fitzpatrick's robber tactics: Fitzpatrick might be the most dangerous “robber” of all the top safeties in the NFL. As Mark Gaughan explains it: "A robber technique is a basic element of Cover 1 defense at all levels of football." Here's a look at how Josh Allen and other elite QBs can deal with it, as well as some other X's and O's to pay attention to Sunday. Read more

Mailbag: Is it time to take a run at Jordan Poyer for a contract extension? What happens with Tre'Davious White's future? What should we expect out of Kenny Pickett? Jay Skurski answers those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more

PlayAction podcast: Josh Allen's numbers through four weeks are mind-boggling. Next, he faces a Pittsburgh Steelers defense whose linebackers can be exploited in zone coverage. Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan get you ready for Sunday's Bills-Steelers matchup. Listen here

James Cook is staying the course: Duke Johnson, a veteran back who is on Buffalo's practice squad, said he keeps reminding Cook that it's a long season, and it's only just begun. "My time's going to come, and when it comes, I've got to take advantage of it," Cook said. Jay Skurski has the story on how Cook is navigating his slow start. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Kyle Okposo named Sabres' captain for the 2022-23 season Read more

Sabres' preseason clarified final roster, revealed notable breakout candidate Read more

UB football: UB football moves to 3-0 in MAC after 38-7 rout at Bowling Green Read more

High schools: Prep Talk: Cheektowaga's Camren Warburton breaks father's record; Maryvale remains hot Read more

