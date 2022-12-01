[BN] Blitz: Everything you need to know ahead of Bills-Patriots

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 1, 2022

Everything you need to know ahead of Bills-Patriots

After not being much of a factor in January's playoff game vs. the Bills, New England's Matthew Judon is a much different version than the one the Bills last saw. And because of that, the Bills are facing a much more dangerous defense tonight in Foxborough.

Judon leads the NFL in sacks with 13, already one-half more than he had all last year. He has had a sack in eight of 11 games. He’s fifth in the NFL in QB pressures with 50, according to Pro Football Focus.

Mark Gaughan's look inside the X's and O's this week leads with Judon and the improved New England pass rush.

Does the presence of Judon give the Patriots an edge with the Bills drop back to pass?

Not quite, but New England should pose a stiff challenge to an improved Bills running game.

You've got Skurski's prediction... what about the rest of the staff?

A look back at the Perfect Game: As the Bills get set to face New England, Ryan O'Halloran took a look back at playoff game when "everything fell into place." Said guard Ryan Bates: “That’s the kind of game, you go into the locker room and say to each other, ‘We did that.’” Want to relive that magical night? Read more

Buffalo fans travel well – together – for road games: “Bottom line, there is just a huge loyalty and love for the City of Buffalo and their sports teams,” said Mike Billoni, a longtime Buffalo sports fan and author. “And having a competitive, winning Bills team makes it even more enjoyable, and I think keeps the numbers of traveling fans growing.” Bills fans travel well, especially recently, as Mike Petro writes. Read more

Don't feel sorry for Al Michaels: He's enjoying being a pioneer on Prime Video, Alan Pergament writes, no matter how bad some of the Thursday games have been. “I have done 800 or so NFL games," Michaels said. "I’ve done some fantastic games. I’ve done some horrible games. I have had one of the great jobs in the history of mankind, they treat me great, I love what I’m doing. Feeling sorry for me. Why? I’m doing what I love to do and every game can’t be an overtime Super Bowl.” Read more

Injury report: Who's in? Who's out? Read more

White's deal restructured: The Bills are restructuring the contract of cornerback Tre'Davious White in a move designed to free up space under the salary cap, a league source confirmed Wednesday to The Buffalo News. Read more

Podcast: Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan discuss which divisional foe is the greatest threat to the Bills, and preview Thursday night's game in Foxborough during this week's PlayAction podcast. Listen here

Al Bemiller, two-time AFL champion with Bills, dies: Bemiller, who played on the Bills' two AFL championship teams in the 1960s, came to Buffalo when he was drafted in 1961, and never left. Bemiller died Wednesday, the team announced. He was 84. Read more

