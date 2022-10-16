[BN] Blitz: Everything you need to know ahead of Bills-Chiefs

BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Oct. 16, 2022

Everything you need to know ahead of Bills-Chiefs

Two hundred sixty-six days after "13 seconds," the Bills finally have another shot against the Kansas City Chiefs.

But it's the first time Von Miller will help the Bills try to stop Patrick Mahomes.

"The Bills signed Miller, 33, to a six-year, $120 million contract in March for games like Sunday's and opponents like the Chiefs and quarterbacks like Mahomes," Ryan O'Halloran writes.

“That’s what I believe, whether it’s Patrick Mahomes or anybody else,” he told The Buffalo News. “I have a sniper position. I have to make plays for my teammates and I always like being in high-pressure situations and play my best ball.”

Jay Skurski's scouting report breaks down where the Bills have advantages in today's showdown at Arrowhead Stadium.

In this week's mailbag, Skurski tackles whether a trade for Christian McCaffrey makes sense, plus why the Bills are once again facing the Chiefs on the road rather than in Orchard Park.

Those 13 seconds in Kansas City? How the Bills got over it: From Sports Illustrated: “Last year’s heartbreaking playoff loss to the Chiefs might have stuck with us, but it didn’t stick with the Bills. The psychology of a team that moved on.” Read more

Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen: Seven reasons why this QB rivalry is the best since Tom Brady-Peyton Manning: From CBS: “Coming off last year's playoff thriller, it's hard to equal the Patrick Mahomes-Josh Allen rivalry.” Read more

How the Bills plan to stop KC in the red zone: It's become really hard to stop the Chiefs when they get near the end zone. Kansas City leads the NFL in scoring inside the red zone, with 18 touchdowns and four field goals in 23 trips inside the 20, also the most in the league. The Chiefs do a lot of their damage with creativity. How are the Bills preparing for the trickery? Read more

PlayAction podcast: It is still early, but there are implications for the postseason today in Kansas City. Find out where the Bills have some opportunities to exploit weaknesses, even with the Chiefs' dynamic offense, as Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan get you ready for today's marquee AFC matchup with 12 minutes of smart, concise analysis. Listen here

Bills fans in Kansas City: Buffalo Bills fans enjoyed themselves at Taps on Main in Kansas City on Saturday in anticipation of today's game. Here's a photo gallery from the party. View photos

Today in sports history: Oct. 16

