[BN] Blitz: Everything you need to know about the Bills stadium deal

March 29, 2022
Buffalo Bills, New York State, Erie County reach 'ironclad' 30-year deal to build $1.4 billion stadium
It was only a matter of time, but the buildup and delay left a bit of intrigue. Finally, Monday morning, the deal that will keep the Bills in Western New York for at least the next 30 years was reached.
Yes, no more fear for Bills fans that they could possibly lose their football team to another city.
The Bills would get a new $1.4 billion home with New York State and Erie County footing $850 million of the upfront cost to build it, but also with a pact that includes a 30-year lease that Gov. Kathy Hochul called "ironclad" and that County Executive Mark Poloncarz said will keep the team in Buffalo for as long as he lives. Tim O'Shei and Jason Wolf had all the details from the breaking news Monday morning. Read more
Down in Palm Beach, Fla., Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy, a Clarence High School graduate, beamed after NFL owners voted Monday morning to help finance construction of the stadium. A chorus of league owners and executives praised Kim and Terry Pegula, New York and Erie County for reaching the deal. Read more
What do we know, and what don't we know about what taxpayers will spend on the new stadium? Sandra Tan and Stephen T. Watson have the details. Read more
Beane: Bills want Stefon Diggs 'for years to come': The wide receiver market has been reset. How soon will Stefon Diggs want his deal reworked? “Listen, it won't be a storyline for us,” Brandon Beane said. Read more
How we got to Monday: Although the negotiations that concluded with an announcement Monday have spanned the last several months, the deal for a new Buffalo Bills stadium has, in some ways, been a decade in the making. Tim O'Shei had a look at key points on the timeline. Read more
Will the community benefit? Buffalo residents have insisted the Bills be required to give back to the community in the form of a community benefits agreement. The Bills have committed to signing a CBA, but details about how much the Bills would contribute and where the money would flow have yet to be negotiated. Read more
More stadium stories: Who pays for what? The state and county provided some details Monday on the cost to build and maintain the new stadium in Orchard Park. Here's a look at the breakdown of stadium costs. Read more
Erie County will no longer own the Buffalo Bills stadium and related infrastructure, marking a departure from prior stadium deals with the team. The county will transfer its ownership of all stadium structures and land over to the state. Read more
How does this deal stack up to those reached for other NFL stadiums? A Buffalo News analysis of the 21 stadiums constructed across the league since 1998 found the public on average covered half the cost of building those venues. Read more
No, the Sabres are not for sale, a Pegula Sports and Entertainment executive said Monday. Read more
Bills bring back linemen: Brandon Beane announced the team will bring back guard Ryan Bates, and the team re-signed guard Ike Boettger to a one-year contract. Read more
Editorial Board: It’s a strong deal – well in line with similar stadium construction projects and, significantly, providing “ironclad” requirements that will keep the Bills here for another 30 years. Read more
Buck's replacement: Kevin Burkhardt will take over as the No. 1 play-by-play voice for Fox Sports. Read more
