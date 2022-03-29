[BN] Blitz: Everything you need to know about the Bills stadium deal

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 29, 2022

Buffalo Bills, New York State, Erie County reach 'ironclad' 30-year deal to build $1.4 billion stadium

It was only a matter of time, but the buildup and delay left a bit of intrigue. Finally, Monday morning, the deal that will keep the Bills in Western New York for at least the next 30 years was reached.

Yes, no more fear for Bills fans that they could possibly lose their football team to another city.

The Bills would get a new $1.4 billion home with New York State and Erie County footing $850 million of the upfront cost to build it, but also with a pact that includes a 30-year lease that Gov. Kathy Hochul called "ironclad" and that County Executive Mark Poloncarz said will keep the team in Buffalo for as long as he lives. Tim O'Shei and Jason Wolf had all the details from the breaking news Monday morning. Read more