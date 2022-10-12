[BN] Blitz: Even Chiefs' offense has a weakness Bills can exploit

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 12, 2022

Even Chiefs' offense has a weakness Bills can exploit

Thee countdown to Bills-Chiefs is on. The last two 4-1 teams (the Chiefs were almost 3-2) in the AFC meet with some playoff implications on the line.

Want to face the Chiefs at home and not go to Kansas City in the playoffs? Beat them on the road, then take care of business.

Kansas City's offense, a little less speedy than in previous years with Tyreek Hill, is starting to come alive again, but it still has some weaknesses the Bills can exploit. Hear all about that in our latest PlayAction podcast.

In 12 minutes, Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan get you ready for Sunday's game and dive into the following:

• Why home-field advantage in the playoffs may mean more to pass-rushers than the quarterbacks of these two teams.

• What Josh Allen saw on his second touchdown throw to Gabe Davis against the Steelers.

• Weaknesses the Bills can exploit, even when the Chiefs are on offense.

