[BN] Blitz: Eric Wood offers personal development advice in new book

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Nov. 5, 2022
Eric Wood offers personal development advice in new book 'Tackle What's Next'
Eric Wood has spent his post-football career making it clear that he is much more than just an athlete.
He hosts a podcast titled “What’s Next?” and interviews experts about personal and professional development.
Now, he's taken what he's learned over three years of doing the podcast and has written a book, which was released last month. The book is titled “Tackle What's Next: Own Your Story, Stack Wins, and Achieve Your Goals in Business and Life.”
“As I was transitioning to my next chapter in life after my playing career, I set out on a journey to find out what’s next for me in my life,” Wood said in an interview with The News. “I spoke to athletes, entertainers and high performers in business."
The lessons in the book, Wood says, will help readers figure out the next chapter in their lives.
People are also reading…
Mark Gaughan has more on the not-so-typical book from a former athlete.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Full circle for the Marlowes: Now that the Bills traded for Dean Marlowe, returning to Buffalo is an emotional full circle for Dean and Marlana Marlowe. “I just feel like sometimes you have to leave situations in order to grow a little bit more and to really find the things that mean something to you, that pull out your best qualities,” Marlana Marlowe told The Buffalo News. Katherine Fitzgerald has more on the Marlowes. Read more
Injury report: Bills safety Jordan Poyer has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. Linebacker Matt Milano (oblique) and tackle Spencer Brown (ankle) are questionable. Here's the latest. Read more
Voice of the Fan: "After a spooky Halloween break, a mild scare from the Packers, and the jewel theft of Hines from the Colts, the Bills should reaffirm their AFC divisional and conference dominance by dismantling the Jets," wrote Pete Rosen. Read more
Bills fan waves team flag off cliffs of Malta: Bills fan Cathy Skinner Knicely waved her Bills flag Friday morning from the Dingli Cliffs of Malta, about 820 feet above sea level, and posted the image on social media. Read more
Why Sean McDermott is pulling for the Union in today's MLS Cup: From Jay Skurski: As they’ve risen to the pinnacle of their professions, Brotherly Love has carried Sean and Tim McDermott. Tim, the president of the Philadelphia Union, and Sean talked with The News about their brotherly bond. “He's loved me. He's cared for me. He's challenged me. He's supported me, and I've tried to do the same for him.” Read more
Bills OL has to stay on the same level: The Bills picked a good time for their offensive line to get back on the right track in the win over Green Bay. Staying on that same level will be critical Sunday vs. the Jets and Quinnen Williams. Mark Gaughan goes inside the lines to explain how the Jets could plan to attack the Bills up front. Read more
Miami's receivers are changing the game: Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are on record-setting paces – and are taking Shanahan-style offenses to new heights, The Ringer wrote. Read more
Bezos, Jay-Z interested in Commanders: A day after it was announced that the Snyders are interested in selling Washington's NFL team, some popular names emerged as potential buyers, including Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z, The Washington Post wrote. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Observations: Sabres' three-game winning streak wiped out as Sebastian Aho hat trick sparks Hurricanes Read more
High schools: Buffalo Schools reinstates athletic director Aubrey Lloyd after three years of paid administrative leave Read more
Monsignor Martin boys, girls soccer championship previews Read more
City Honors' Henry Peterson wins Class B boys cross country title; Joey Bertola leads OP in Class A Read more
Orchard Park, Starpoint, East Aurora, CSP win Section VI girls cross country titles Read more
Baseball: Column: World Series gem shows how much baseball has changed Read more
Today in sports history: Nov. 5
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.