[BN] Blitz: Eric Wood offers personal development advice in new book

He hosts a podcast titled “What’s Next?” and interviews experts about personal and professional development.

Now, he's taken what he's learned over three years of doing the podcast and has written a book, which was released last month. The book is titled “Tackle What's Next: Own Your Story, Stack Wins, and Achieve Your Goals in Business and Life.”

“As I was transitioning to my next chapter in life after my playing career, I set out on a journey to find out what’s next for me in my life,” Wood said in an interview with The News. “I spoke to athletes, entertainers and high performers in business."

The lessons in the book, Wood says, will help readers figure out the next chapter in their lives.