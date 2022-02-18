 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
[BN] Blitz: Equipment staffers were unsung heroes during difficult 2021 season
[BN] Blitz: Equipment staffers were unsung heroes during difficult 2021 season

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 18, 2022

Jeff Mazurek played an important part in getting the Buffalo Bills ready for trying conditions during the 2021 season.

Jeff Mazurek, Bills' equipment staffers were unsung heroes during trying 2021 season

Extreme cold. Driving winds. Lots of rain.

Bad weather seemed to follow the Buffalo Bills wherever they were. As a result, Jay Skurski wrote, Jeff Mazurek was an unsung hero.

“Especially for home games,” said Mazurek, the team’s director of equipment operations. “I think it was the worst home-game weather we’ve had. I don't even know if there was a sunny day."

That meant Mazurek and his staff were busy, and not just on game days. Those new cleats for certain weather situations needed to be broken in, so at times there were interns walking around the facility in cleats.

For the cold playoff game, Mazurek hanging onto things came in handy. 

"In our storage unit down in the stadium, I have so much old, cold-gear products that I've held onto. I'm not going to lie, some stuff probably goes back to the ’90s. I just save it.”

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

