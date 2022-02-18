[BN] Blitz: Equipment staffers were unsung heroes during difficult 2021 season

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 18, 2022

Jeff Mazurek, Bills' equipment staffers were unsung heroes during trying 2021 season

Extreme cold. Driving winds. Lots of rain.

Bad weather seemed to follow the Buffalo Bills wherever they were. As a result, Jay Skurski wrote, Jeff Mazurek was an unsung hero.

“Especially for home games,” said Mazurek, the team’s director of equipment operations. “I think it was the worst home-game weather we’ve had. I don't even know if there was a sunny day."

That meant Mazurek and his staff were busy, and not just on game days. Those new cleats for certain weather situations needed to be broken in, so at times there were interns walking around the facility in cleats.

For the cold playoff game, Mazurek hanging onto things came in handy.