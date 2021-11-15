[BN] Blitz: Entire secondary records takeaways as defense continues to dominate

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Nov. 15, 2021
Jason Wolf: Bills' entire secondary records takeaways as defense continues to dominate
The Bills on Sunday recorded five takeaways on defense, which matched a season high.
The ball-hawking was spread around, too. Every starter in the Buffalo secondary recorded a takeaway.
"Last week, we didn’t get enough turnovers and give the offense more opportunities," Levi Wallace said.
That certainly wasn't a problem Sunday in East Rutherford N.J.
The Bills have 24 takeaways through nine games, the most in that time since they racked up 29 in 1993.
"There’s no sense declaring the Bills are 'back' after last week’s abomination," Jason Wolf wrote in his postgame column. "Trouncing the Jets doesn’t prove much. But the big picture view is impressive."
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Breida helps Bills get back on the run: For a team that has struggled so much to run the football so far this season, this statistic is pretty impressive: Four Bills players had rushing touchdowns Sunday, the first time that has happened in a game in team history. Matt Breida didn't get an overwhelming number of touches, but he helped fuel a big day on the ground with his running and catching out of the backfield. Read more
Plays that shaped the game: Play action passes on first down were available early and often Sunday for Josh Allen and the Bills. The Bills exploited a battered Jets secondary all day. Here's a look inside some of the key plays that helped shape the blowout win. Read more
Questions and answers: The Jets are bad. Is there much to draw from this blowout? So, all is well in the Bills’ world? Is the running game back to being an asset for the offense? Mark Gaughan answered those questions after the game. Read more
Observations: Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen made a convincing statement during Sunday's win. Jay Skurski's observations have more on the big day for the receiver-quarterback combination, as well as other news, notes and numbers from the game. Read more
Report card: It was A's all around in Jay Skurski's postgame report card. Here's the report card, with explanations for why the Bills graded out so well in all phases. Read more
Penalty-happy crew goes overboard: Sure, a lot of points means a lot of stoppages. But Bills-Jets was officiated by the most penalty-happy crew in the league, and that crew topped its yearly averages in yards and total flags. Read more
Twitter reactions: There was no upper-deck pool for fans to comment on this week, but Bills fans had a good time piling on the woeful Jets. Read more
Photos: Here's how the game looked through the camera lens of James P. McCoy inside MetLife Stadium. View photos
Outside the stadium, the parking lots in East Rutherford were loaded with blue and red. View photos
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Mike Harrington: Even with small crowd, it was good old-fashioned Sabres-Leafs chaos Read more
Colleges: St. Bonaventure men's basketball holds off upset-minded Canisius in Big 4 thriller Read more
As UB's Felisha Legette-Jack continues to rise, she helps others climb Read more
High schools: High school sports roundup: The latest news as the postseason rolls on Read more
Plans back on for Fosdick Field, $3.5 million athletic facility at City Honors Read more
Today in sports history: Nov. 15
